Liberia Establishes Historic Senate Diaspora Caucus, Launches Diaspora Annual Return 2025

In a historic milestone aimed at strengthening ties between Liberia and its global community, the Republic of Liberia has officially established its first-ever Senate Diaspora Caucus. The announcement was made during the Liberia Diaspora Annual Conference 2025 held in Washington, D.C., signaling a new era of inclusion and engagement for Liberians abroad.

Simultaneously, on November 5th, the Diaspora Office announced the official launch of the Diaspora Annual Return 2025, set for December in Liberia. The national event will unite Liberians at home and abroad through cultural celebrations, investment opportunities, and dialogue promoting unity and development.

"The formation of the Senate Diaspora Caucus institutionalizes a direct and lasting bridge between the Liberian government and its citizens abroad," said LeAnn R. Knowlden of the Diaspora Annual Return Communications Committee. "For the first time, the diaspora has an official voice within the Senate, ensuring its ideas and contributions are part of Liberia's national agenda."

The launch ceremony, organized by the Diaspora Office at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), was attended by dignitaries including UNDP Resident Representative Mr. Aliou Dia. Representing the Office of the President, Madam MacDella Cooper reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to inclusive engagement and sustainable diaspora partnerships.

Diaspora Annual Return 2025: A Call for National Reconnection

The Liberia Diaspora Annual Return 2025--under the theme "One Liberia - One People, One Purpose"--will feature four signature events: the One Liberia March, Diaspora Heritage Awards, National Christmas Cantata, and the Peace and Reconciliation Dialogue.

"All Liberians and friends of Liberia who will be in the country this December are encouraged to attend the four major signature events and our investment forums," said Erasmus Tiampa Williams, Head of the Diaspora Office. "This is more than a celebration--it's a movement to build bridges, spark innovation, and create real opportunities for national progress."

Dr. Clarice Ford-Kulah, Chair of the Diaspora Annual Return, emphasized the initiative's inclusive spirit:

"We are inviting entrepreneurs, artists, faith leaders, and families to be part of this extraordinary moment. The Diaspora Return is about reconnection, collaboration, and investment in the Liberia we all imagine."

Co-Chair Tianna Sherman-Kesselly added:

"Progress comes when we work together. Through dialogue, cultural pride, and shared responsibility, we can strengthen Liberia from wherever we are in the world."

Government Prioritizes Diaspora Engagement and Investment

Dr. Abrahim Nyei, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, underscored the government's renewed commitment to diaspora inclusion, aligning the initiatives with President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's ARREST Agenda.

"Under the leadership of Her Excellency Sara Beysolow Nyanti and the direction of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is prioritizing enhanced engagement with the Liberian Diaspora," said Dr. Nyei. "Remittances from Liberians abroad account for approximately 25% of our GDP--surpassing official development assistance. These contributions are vital to national growth and stability."

To further strengthen economic ties, the government is organizing global investment forums--following successful events in Ghana and Morocco, with upcoming forums scheduled for Brussels (February 2026) and South Africa (mid-2026).

A full calendar of events for the Diaspora Annual Return 2025 is available at www.diasporareturn.com.