Gabon: Nigeria Vs Gabon - Osimhen, Adams Lead Attack As Ekong Benched for Playoff in Rabat

13 November 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has announced his starting lineup for the highly anticipated playoff clash against Gabon, taking place at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Star striker Victor Osimhen will spearhead the Super Eagles' attack alongside Akor Adams, as Nigeria look to secure a final berth.

In goal, Stanley Nwabali retains his place, while young defender Benjamin Frederick partners Calvin Bassey in central defence -- a move that sees captain William Troost-Ekong dropped to the bench.

Zaidu Sanusi and Bright Osayi-Samuel will operate as full-backs.

The midfield pairing of Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi will control play from the middle, with Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman providing width and creativity from the flanks.

The Super Eagles will be hoping to make a statement performance in Rabat as they continue their push for qualification.

Nigeria XI vs Gabon: Stanley Nwabali; Benjamin Frederick, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Bright Osayi-Samuel; Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi; Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, Victor Osimhen.

