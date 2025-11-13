Nigeria: Two Inmates Die in Transformer Explosion Near Uyo Custodial Centre

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Akwa Ibom State Command, has confirmed the death of two inmates following an electricity transformer explosion that occurred near the Uyo Custodial Centre about two weeks ago.

The State Controller of Corrections, Frank Okonkwo, disclosed this on Thursday, describing the incident as tragic and unfortunate. He said two correctional officers also sustained injuries, while several electrical appliances within the facility were destroyed.

According to Okonkwo, the explosion occurred when a nearby transformer malfunctioned, causing a high-voltage cable to snap and fall within a section of the custodial centre, resulting in a total power outage.

"When the explosion occurred, officials of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) explained that it was due to excessive voltage. The surge destroyed our electrical appliances, including computers, and affected our barracks and the official residence of the officer in charge," Okonkwo said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Sadly, two inmates were affected. Our medical team gave them first aid and rushed them to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where they were later confirmed dead. It was a big loss, especially since they were still awaiting trial."

Okonkwo said one of the deceased inmates was facing trial for conspiracy and kidnapping, while the other was charged with armed robbery.

He added that the families of the deceased had been contacted, with one already completing the necessary procedures to retrieve the body. However, the corpses would only be released after the ongoing investigation is concluded.

The Controller recalled that the same transformer had developed a fault a few years ago, though without casualties, and urged relevant authorities to urgently address the recurring issue to prevent a repeat of the incident.

He further disclosed that the Command is planning an empowerment programme for inmates who have undergone rehabilitation and skill acquisition training, to help them reintegrate into society upon release.

"We are targeting 30 inmates for now because of funding limitations. Those who have acquired skills such as tailoring, carpentry, barbing, and welding from various custodial centres -- Uyo, Ikot Abasi, Ikot Ekpene, and Eket -- will receive start-up support before discharge," he explained.

Okonkwo said the initiative would encourage reformed inmates to become productive members of society and reduce the likelihood of reoffending.