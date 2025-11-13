Nigeria: Naptip Urges Jigawa Residents to Report Human Trafficking Syndicates

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has called on Jigawa residents to be vigilant and report any human trafficking syndicates operating in their communities.

The NAPTIP State Commander, Mr Abdulkadir Turajo, made the call on Thursday during the second phase of the agency's ongoing Zonal Sensitisation Campaign against human trafficking and gender-based violence in the state.

The event, held in Hadejia town, the headquarters of Hadejia Local Government Area (LGA), aimed to educate and raise awareness among stakeholders from the eight LGAs in the zone.

The campaign, organised in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, targeted key stakeholders in Jigawa's north-eastern zone.

Turajo urged residents and other members of the public, including community leaders, to report any suspicious activities or movements to law enforcement agencies.

He described human trafficking as a direct threat to national security and public safety, adding that collective and community-level action was crucial to combating the menace.

"We are using this opportunity to call for increased community vigilance and for residents to report any trafficking syndicates operating in their local government areas to NAPTIP or the nearest security formation.

"This aggressive campaign against human trafficking is being conducted across the three political zones of Jigawa, which lies along major international routes and remains one of the most trafficking-endemic areas in the northwest," Turajo said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Mr Ibrahim Hannungiwa, called on all stakeholders to join hands with NAPTIP in the fight against human trafficking in the state.

The commissioner, represented by the Director of Social Development, Muhammad Muqaddas, noted that the ministry would continue to support NAPTIP in conducting zonal sensitization campaigns as part of its efforts to curb human trafficking in the state.

Also, the representative of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in the area reiterated the service's commitment to continue the fight against migrant smuggling and human trafficking in the Hadejia zone.

He also urged parents to counsel their wards against embarking on perilous journeys.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that religious and traditional leaders took turns to speak against human trafficking and commended the state government and NAPTIP for the initiative.

