Nigeria: CSO Kicks Against Deferment of 15 Percent Import Duty On Fuel, Diesel

--Urges Tinubu to Protect Local Industries

ABUJA -- The Nigerian Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (NCCSO) has faulted the Federal Government's decision to defer the commencement of the 15 percent import duty on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel until the first quarter of 2026.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Comrade Mustapha Ahmed, the coalition described the move as a setback for Nigeria's drive toward energy self-sufficiency and urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to safeguard local industries from undue external influence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to NCCSO, the postponement represents a "victory for importers" and could discourage local refining efforts. It also called on relevant agencies to closely monitor fuel imports to prevent market distortion during the deferment period.

The statement read in part: "The NCCSO expresses deep concern over the Federal Government's decision to defer the commencement of the 15% ad-valorem import duty on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and diesel to the first quarter of 2026, as contained in the memo approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on November 7, 2025.

"While the decision is presented as an administrative adjustment for 'technical alignment,' it effectively benefits fuel importers and could undermine the growth of local refineries such as the Dangote Refinery and other modular plants ready for operation."

The coalition recalled that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), under the leadership of Dr. Zacch Adedeji, had initially proposed the levy to encourage local refining, stabilize market prices, and promote fair competition in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

However, NCCSO warned that the deferment could allow importers to saturate the market with imported products, thereby discouraging domestic production and investment.

"The government must resist pressures from international traders and remain steadfast in its commitment to achieving energy independence," the statement added.

"All relevant agencies should strengthen oversight of fuel imports during this deferment period. While the decision may appear to offer short-term relief, it poses a long-term challenge to Nigeria's refining future."