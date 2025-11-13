Nigeria: Tijani, Talal, Obata Emerge Champions At India Cup Golf Tourney

The 2025 edition of the prestigious India Cup Golf Tournament came to an exciting close at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos, with eleven-handicapper Paul Tijani emerging overall winner after posting a remarkable two-under net score of 70. Tijani edged Justin Zhang to the runner-up position on countback after a tense 18-hole round.

The week-long event, which has grown into a key platform for fostering Indo-Nigerian relations, ended with a colorful awards gala where trophies and prizes were presented to top performers.

Chairman of the Organising Committee, Keshab Vaswani, described the tournament as a bridge between business and sport. "Each edition reinforces friendship and strengthens business ties within the Indo-Nigerian community while showcasing the expertise and excellence that both nations bring to the table," Vaswani noted.

The 2025 event enjoyed sponsorship from Inbev, African Steel Industries, Zenith Bank, 7Up Bottling Company, and CFAO Motors, among others.

In the men's gross category, Akar Talal (four handicap) outclassed the field with a five-stroke lead over Remi Olukoya, while Tim Ayomike claimed third place.

Among the ladies, Ifeoma Obata produced an outstanding five-under net score of 67 to claim victory ahead of Joan Sho-Silva, who finished two shots behind. Evelyn Oyome recorded an 80 gross to top her division, while Beatrice Oluwashina led the higher handicap category (29-36).

Vaswani also highlighted the tournament's Corporate Social Responsibility impact, emphasizing gifts and opportunities extended to junior golfers, caddies, and professionals. "This year's CSR initiative truly reflected the heart of the India Cup -- giving back through golf," he added.