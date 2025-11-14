Ugandans Fear Electoral Violence, Say Election Officials and Security Agents Should Be Liable for Offences On Their Watch

Majorities express trust in the police and military, but some point to abuses.

Key findings

While most Ugandans see a variety of abuses as rare or non-existent in their communities, significant minorities say that security forces "often" or "always" use brutal force (30%) and arbitrarily arrest or detain people (25%). o About one in five (18%) say disappearances or arbitrary killings are frequent, and 14% report that people accused of crimes are often tried in military court. o In 2022, a majority (57%) of citizens said police "often" or "always" use excessive force against protesters.

Citizens' trust in the police and the military has steadily improved since hitting low points in 2019, rising to 59% and 73%, respectively, who say they trust the institutions "somewhat" or "a lot." o The UPDF has consistently enjoyed higher levels of public trust than the UPF over the past decade. o Confidence in both institutions declines sharply with a rise in citizens' educational attainment, while opposition supporters are significantly less trusting than NRM supporters.

Six in 10 citizens (60%) say they fear political intimidation and violence during election campaigns at least "somewhat," including 45% who fear them "a lot." o Fear is most prevalent among residents of the Central Region (80%) and opposition supporters (69%).

When asked who the main perpetrators of political intimidation or violence during election campaigns are, respondents most often cite opposition-party supporters or leaders (35%). But one-quarter (26%) say security personnel are to blame.

An overwhelming majority (86%) say that electoral officials and security agents should be held personally accountable for any wrongdoing that occurs on their watch.

One in 10 Ugandans (11%) say their top election-related priority is stopping the deployment of military forces during elections.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Uganda Police Force (UPF) is mandated to maintain peace and order during elections, ensure the safety of voters and candidates, safeguard electoral materials, and oversee the tallying of results (Parliament of Uganda, 2005a). The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Act provides a legal basis for military officers to serve civil authorities in aid of the public interest, such as to deter violence and maintain law and order, including during elections (Parliament of Uganda, 2005b).

President Yoweri Museveni has defended the deployment of military personnel during previous elections, arguing that the UPDF has been crucial in preventing terrorist attacks, "crushing insurgencies," and dealing with "the indiscipline of some opposition groups" (Ajuna, 2025; Uganda Broadcasting Corporation, 2025).

However, media reports, civil society organisations, independent analysts, and human-rights activists have expressed concerns that security forces have repeatedly broken the law and violated human rights in connection with elections. Accusations have included the killing of unarmed civilians, torture, kidnapping, arbitrary arrests, detention without charge, voter intimidation, and the suppression of opposition rallies (Amnesty International, 2015; Human Rights Watch, 2016; Pan-African Human Rights Defenders Network, 2022; Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, 2024; U.S. Department of State, 2022; Bareebe & Ashaba, 2025; Draku, 2025; Freedom House, 2021). Legal experts have called for reforms to clarify the extent and limits of military officers' powers during elections (Matovu, 2024).

Perceptions that security forces operate with impunity risk eroding public trust in state institutions and the electoral process: Civic space may narrow, and the electoral environment may be characterised by fear and disillusionment. Recent initiatives such as human-rights training for police officers ahead of the 2026 elections indicate institutional recognition of the importance of professionalism, impartiality, and accountability in policing during electoral periods (Edema, 2025).

An Afrobarometer survey conducted in January 2025 sheds light on citizens' perceptions of security forces and their role in Uganda's elections.

Almost three-fourths of citizens say they trust the military, while a slimmer majority express confidence in the police. Trust levels for both institutions decline sharply as respondents' educational attainment rises, and are lower among opposition supporters than supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While most Ugandans view severe abuses by security forces as rare in their communities, significant minorities report frequent use of excessive force, arbitrary arrests, disappearances or killings, and use of military trials for civilian defendants. In 2022, a majority of citizens said police officers "often" or "always" use excessive force when dealing with protesters.

Concern about becoming a victim of electoral violence is widespread. One-fourth of Ugandans say security agents are primarily to blame for electoral violence, and one in 10 think stopping the deployment of soldiers during elections is the top election-related priority ahead of the 2026 contest.

Amid these mixed perceptions, there is strong public backing for holding electoral officials and security personnel personally accountable for offences committed on their watch.

Ssenkumba Muhammad Ssenkumba Muhammad is a statistician for Hatchile Consult Ltd., the Afrobarometer national partner in Uganda.