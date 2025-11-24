Uganda: MPs Clash With Voters Over Rising Demands, Warn of Declining Civic Responsibility

A section of National Resistance Movement (NRM) Members of Parliament who lost their party flags in the recent primaries have sharply criticised voters, accusing them of being opportunistic and self-seeking at the expense of meaningful community development.

Their frustration follows a Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) report showing a decline in voter participation.

According to the report, voter figures are particularly worrying among the youth, with turnout standing at 39.1 percent for those aged 18-30, 38.8 percent for ages 31-50, and only 38.2 percent for those above 60.

Sheema District Woman Representative Rosemary Nyakikongoro and former Nakaseke North MP Enoch Nyongore, who both performed poorly in the primaries, shared grievances over what they described as ungrateful and demanding voters who fail to acknowledge the projects implemented in their communities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Voters don't know what they want. They keep asking for money, forgetting how much time we spend lobbying for health centres and schools," Nyakikongoro said.

"Someone will tell you, 'Yes, you lobbied for a good health facility, but do I sleep in it?' They think that once they vote for you, you must pay for every emergency."

Nyongore echoed similar sentiments, saying his efforts to lobby for seed schools, roads, and scholastic materials have gone unrecognised.

"I don't know what they want. When they see you in a new car, they get bitter, saying it is their money," he said.

The two warned that if this attitude persists, the next Parliament will face major challenges. Their concerns, however, were dismissed by Wakiso District Woman MP Betty Ethel Naluyima.

Nyakikongoro added that MPs may soon start avoiding serious service-delivery efforts because voters do not appreciate them.

"People will just neglect service delivery. Even if you lobby for roads and schools, voters only want you to attend burials and parties to dance with them."

Nyongore argued that the country needs a stronger sense of nationalism.

"We must teach our masses the roles of a Member of Parliament. Without that, the country is doomed," he said.

However, Kampala Central aspirants Abraham Luuzi and Moses Muhangi attributed the problem not to voters, but to government shortcomings and political infighting.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They said poor planning and constant clashes between government and opposition have discouraged citizens.

"Voters have been frustrated by endless fights between the opposition and government. Critical issues that benefit the masses are politicised, while excessive government expenditure benefits only a few individuals," Luuzi said.

"We need to review all public service contracts."

Muhangi said voter apathy is deepening.

"We have nearly 140,000 registered voters, but only about 50,000 cast ballots. People think that whether they vote or not, results are predetermined. We must engage them and encourage participation."

Political analyst Andrew Katerekwa said mistrust is rooted in limited civic education and the tendency of elites to skip voting.

"The biggest challenge is voter literacy--people don't understand how or why to vote," he said.

"Elites have abandoned elections, leaving the youth to decide for them, which affects the quality of leaders elected."