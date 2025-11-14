Nigeria: 'Trump Should Work With Tinubu to Address Nigeria's Security Crisis'

14 November 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Toby Moses

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has appealed to the President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, to collaborate with President Bola Tinubu in addressing Nigeria's worsening security situation, rather than threatening military intervention.

Speaking in a television programme in Ibadan on Thursday, PFN's President, Bishop Wale Oke, stressed that the lives of Nigerians, irrespective of faith, must be protected and called for greater international cooperation to tackle terrorism and violent extremism.

"Whatever needs to be done should be done to stop the killings. The life of every Nigerian is precious, and the targeted attacks against the church should stop.

"If President Tinubu seeks support for counterterrorism training from the United States, or wherever America has expertise, he should ask for it.

But we do not want an American invasion of Nigeria.

"We want Donald Trump to work with our President and hold him accountable to stop the targeted killing and kidnapping of our members."

Oke further urged the Nigerian government to take decisive steps to end the wave of violence sweeping across the country.

"We don't want revenge, like I said. However, we want an end to killings. We want every Nigerian, whether Muslim or Christian, to live, work, and worship freely anywhere in the country," he added.

The PFN's position follows recent remarks by Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform, where he accused Nigerian authorities of failing to protect Christians from what he termed a "mass slaughter."

