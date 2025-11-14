Nigeria: Court Hears Onikoyi Chieftaincy Dispute On January 19, 2026

Justice Olalekan Oresanya of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has scheduled January 19, 2026, for the hearing of a suit filed by members of the Onikoyi Royal Family, challenging the appointment and installation of Prince Kunle Fafunwa as the Oba of Onikoyi and Moba Land.

Justice Oresanya adjourned the matter on Thursday to allow parties to file and serve their processes.

The claimants in the matter are asking the judge to declare that the selection, approval, and installation of Prince Fafunwa as the Oba of Ikoyi and Moba Land were illegal, null, and void.

The claimants, through their lawyer, Paul Lasisi (SAN), also argue that the process leading to Fafunwa's appointment violated the provisions of the Onikoyi Chieftaincy Declaration of 2006 and the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State, which regulate succession to the Onikoyi stool.

However, Fafunwa had urged the court to set aside the service of the Writ of Summons because he was not personally served.

The claimants include Otunba Abdul Ganiyi Onikoyi, Prince Akinola Fafunwa, Prince Abdul Waliu Sulaimon, Chief Hassan Elegushi, Alhaji Musiliu Onikoyi, Alhaja Wosilat Quadri, Mrs Adeola Davies, Prince Babatunde Onikoyi, Prince Babatunde Shadeko, and Alhaji Ashraf Esinlokun.

The defendants in the suit are the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, the Lagos State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, the Eti-Osa Local Government, and Prince Kunle Fafunwa, the 4th defendant.

In the suit, the claimants urged the court to set aside the appointment of the 4th defendant and issue an injunction preventing him from acting or presenting himself as the Oba Onikoyi of Ikoyi and Moba Land.

They also seek an order directing the Lagos State Government and relevant authorities to confirm and install Prince Abdul Waliu Omogbolahan Sulaimon, the 3rd claimant, as the legitimate Oba Onikoyi of Ikoyi and Moba Land.

In their statement of claim, they averred that the Onikoyi Royal Family comprises one ruling house known as the Muti Ruling House, which has ten branches: Fafunwa, Ojubiari, Kubayije, Ilumo, Idewu, Kugbamola, Aluko Ajose, Dosunmu Ajiwe, Adelo, and Dosunmu.