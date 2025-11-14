Nigeria: Troops Rescue 74 Corps Members in Foiled Boko Haram Abduction

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF), North East Operation Hadin Kai, have rescued 74 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from a possible abduction by Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists along the Buratai-Kamuya road in Borno State.

Security sources according to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad, revealed that the corps members, comprising 36 males and 38 females, were rescued at about 9:05 p.m on Tuesday after their three vehicles broke down in a notorious abduction spot in the area.

The report said a military patrol team was dispatched immediately after closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance detected suspicious movement around the stranded buses.

"On arrival, troops discovered 74 NYSC members whose vehicles had developed mechanical faults. The soldiers swiftly secured the area and evacuated them to safety, averting what could have been a tragic abduction by Boko Haram / ISWAP insurgents," a security source disclosed.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Further findings revealed that the corps members were initially escorted by troops of the 7 Division Garrison from Maiduguri to Damaturu. However, after reaching Damaturu, they reportedly continued their journey to Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State without notifying Sector 2 Headquarters , and without the required armed escort.

Military officials said the prompt response of the JTF patrol team prevented what could have been a major national tragedy. The rescued corps members are currently being hosted at the Buratai Military Base, where arrangements are underway to ensure their safe onward movement.

"This operation underscores the vigilance and efficiency of our troops in safeguarding civilians, especially vulnerable groups like corps members," a senior officer told reporters.

The Nigerian Army has once again demonstrated its commitment to protecting citizens in the insurgency-ravaged North East , a region where every quick response can mean the difference between rescue and disaster.