Nigeria: Customs Collaborate With Beninese Counterpart to Enhance Border Security

The Kebbi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has strengthened bilateral relations with the Beninese Customs to enhance security along the shared border. A delegation led by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Mahmoud Matawalle Ibrahim, visited Tsamiya/Sebgana, where they were warmly received by officers of the Beninese Customs and other stakeholders.

Comptroller Ibrahim emphasized the importance of synergy and collaboration between security agencies of both countries to effectively secure the shared border and enhance mutual trust. "Security is a collective responsibility, and this visit aims to strengthen cooperation and promote intelligence sharing for improved border management," he said.

The Comptroller of Customs, Wara Border, Benin Republic, Arouna Dramane, commended the initiative, describing it as a welcome development. "We will continue to collaborate with our Nigerian counterparts to ensure peace and security along the Nigeria-Benin border," he assured.

The visit concluded with an exchange of goodwill and a reaffirmation of the commitment by both parties to work together in ensuring peace and security along the border.

In a related development, Comptroller Ibrahim visited the scene of a recent attack where a Customs officer was killed, urging officers to remain vigilant and synergize with sister security agencies.

"We must create platforms for seamless information sharing with other security agencies to prevent such incidents," he said.

Major Shola Elijah Moses, Commanding Officer, 1 Battalion Nigerian Army, echoed the call for cooperation, saying, "We are our brothers' keepers, and we must work together to ensure security along the border."

The Village Head of Maje, represented by Chief Imam of Maje, Liman Yusuf, offered prayers for the repose of the deceased officer's soul and pledged the community's continued cooperation with security agencies.