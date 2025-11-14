Nigeria: Victims of Illegal Demolition Demand Justice in Plateau Community

Victims of demolished houses in Tudun Wada Community of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State have accused members of the Fuanter family for taking over the disputed land in the area.

Trouble started when the Fuanter family came to lay the foundation of a new building which they vehemently resisted.

LEADERSHIP reports that the police told both parties to maintain status quo when on October 22 and 24, youths, backed by the Police, stormed the community and brought all the houses there to rubbles.

The victims also accused Festus Fuanter, former APC Deputy Secretary and current Board chairman of the National Teachers' Institute (NTI), of being behind the demolition that was carried out.

Meanwhile, the Board Chairman, in a telephone call with our correspondent, denied the allegation, saying he was not behind the destruction of the houses.

Similarly, the police had earlier told newsmen that they were aware of the destruction but would confirm from the area.

But, the victims of the demolished houses in a press conference in Jos following the rising tension in the area insisted that the demolition carried out by the youths and the Police, was illegal, as the case is pending in the Court of Appeal, Jos.

Yusuf Isa, one of the victims of the demolition, who led the press conference told journalists that they had bought and built their houses since 2013, and all documents related to the land are available to them.

He said, " Our houses and property worth millions of naira were destroyed during the invasion. We condemn this act. The Pearson that sold the land to residents of the community Alh. Muhammed Luba, two decades ago has been arrested since and still in detention in Shendam police station for doing nothing despite his health challenges.

"Our houses were destroyed and now they want to take over the land from us because we are nobody in the eyes of the police.

"We are appealing to the National assembly and other relevant authorities to come to our aid as we have been rendered homeless. We are also appealing to the inspector general of police to order an investigation into the incident in Shendam to ascertain the level of involvement of Plateau state police command in the illegal invasion and destruction of our houses to ensure justice is done.

"We are confident that Nigeria is not yet that banana Republic where only the fittest survive. We are governed by law. The rule of law is greatly upheld. People occupying privileged positions in the Country are not above but below the law.

"They must not only obey the law but must be seen to do so. They must not be allowed to take law into their hands and go away with it. They must be brought to book like any other Nigerian. They must account for their actions no matter how highly placed in society," he said.