Liberia: Eight Arrested As Violent Clash Erupts in Paynesville After Occupants Resisted Court-Ordered Eviction

Monrovia — At least eight people have been arrested by officers of the Liberia National Police following a violent confrontation Thursday morning in Paynesville's Red Light to Parker Paint Community, where an attempt to enforce a court-ordered eviction turned chaotic.

According to eyewitnesses, the clash erupted when a team from the Civil Law Court "B," accompanied by police officers, arrived to execute an eviction order against occupants reportedly linked to Keita, who claims ownership of the disputed property, which includes several stores and a mosque.

Tensions flared when the occupants allegedly resisted the enforcement, hurling stones and petrol bombs at the court sheriff and police officers.

Some individuals were also seen brandishing cutlasses from atop the building as they attempted to repel the officers.

In the ensuing chaos, bystanders reportedly took the law into their own hands, attacking the resisting occupants in retaliation.

The disturbance led to widespread panic, with nearby residents and business owners fleeing the area for safety.

Police later moved in with reinforcement, using tear gas to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

The extent of the damage is yet to be determined, but at least one store was set ablaze during the melee.

However, the Liberia National Fire Service, which was on the scene during the tension, quickly moved in to quench the fire before it spread further.

Authorities have since restored calm to the area and confirmed that several suspects are in custody as investigations continue into the cause of the violence and ownership of the disputed land.

Those arrested are currently under police custody.

FrontPageAfrica will continue to monitor this developing story.