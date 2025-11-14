Nigeria: I Have Respect for the Military, Says Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, dismissed insinuations of using a disputed land issue in Abuja to fight the Nigerian military, saying he has always supported the armed forces.

Speaking with journalists on the clash involving his officials and some military personnel, Wike urged Nigerians to learn to obey the laws.

He said the government will not tolerate any attempt to violate land use regulations or obstruct government officials performing their lawful duties.

The Minister said his actions were strictly guided by law, not sentiment or emotion.

"You are told to obey legal orders, not orders that are illegal. So, if because you are a security aide, you think your superior ordered you to shoot at someone, you think you will not be charged for murder, because your superior gave you the order?" he asked.

"People have problems. We have tried to resolve them, but don't use intimidation, don't try to weaken government. You cannot weaken government. Because when we allow this now, others will follow suit. And then they will say, 'When it happened to this and that, what did you do?'

"So, gentlemen, I have respect for the military. I will continue to respect them. So, anybody trying to bring collision there, to say, 'Oh, he is having a problem with the military,' it is not correct. I don't have a problem with the military and I will not have a problem.

"If we are having a problem with the military, I know where to run to. If I don't go to the Chief of Defence Staff, I will go to the Chief of Army Staff, or the Chief of Naval Staff, or Air Force, or the Chief of Defence Intelligence, I will go to the President.

"But in this case, it has to do with a private individual. So how many people would I run to? If you have a problem with us, should I run to the President? Who does that? So, all I will be telling the President every day, 'This individual is having a problem with us, this individual is having a problem.' So I don't have a problem with the military," he said.

Wike, however, said the issue was blown out of proportion by those bent on portraying him as being at loggerheads with the military.

He maintained that he only intervened after top officials of the FCTA were assaulted while carrying out their official duties, saying that as a Minister, he would not sit in his office while those working with him were being attacked.

He recalled that when the police had a similar issue, he personally visited the site where buildings were being constructed under the power line, and the Inspector-General of Police ensured the stoppage of the construction.

He said the FCT Administration's duty is to protect the integrity of Abuja's Master Plan and ensure that all developments conform with approved land use provisions.

According to him, those who obtained land for agricultural purposes but later converted it to residential estates or commercial ventures without approval would be made to face the law.

"Government cannot function in a lawless society. If we allow one person to violate the rules because of who he is, others will follow. That is how impunity begins. We must learn to obey the law irrespective of who is involved," he said.

The Minister stressed that the FCTA had in the past engaged the military hierarchy on similar matters involving land ownership disputes, and that such engagements had always been handled with mutual respect and understanding.

"As long as I remain FCT Minister, the law will take its course. Abuja must reflect the image of Nigeria--disciplined, planned, and lawful," Wike declared.