Nigeria: Food Prices - Why Tinubu, Economic Team Should Be Commended

Nigeria's scenario at times is beyond normal thought. Thinking that the noise and uproar that deafened the nation when food prices were higher is like a thunder roar but meek silence enveloped the nation when the prices were dropped by the good policies of the presidency despite everyone at the nook and cranny of this country witnessing such tremendous effort of this administration.

To purchase food products like grains at 1/3 of what they were despite the surge we had within the last 6 years ago is amazing. To be fair to this administration, we must acknowledge the fact that things are getting better, and in regards to the exchange rates no Bureau de change trader is not seeing differently now as the exchange rates are going down.

We should also give the credit to Tinubu for encouraging Dangote refinery to stay and operate in a super-efficient environment and giving the country enough PMS without disruption and stable supply. Also, very soon the narrative within the power sector will change as we are connected to the West African grid, the Siemens and other ongoing efforts in the energy sector and a bigger drive towards industrialization and every past administration was scared to go into the oil sector this far but now it's a gone story.

The NSA office has been doing well in coordination and holding the security agencies accountable, because there is sanity at the top because it was visible in the man Ribadu who doesn't do contracts, so that clears the line to be vibrant and promising for our security future concerns of this country.

No administration did much for the FCT but see what president Tinubu did by allowing the FCT to work and its administration, look at the road and layout expansions coupled with the street lighting etc. Lastly, we the youths have to be careful not to be used by old politicians and their corrupt minds and selfish interests to mislead us.

We have to be very clear about upholding what we see the president is doing to better our country because most of the criticisms made are not political and constructive but rather personal issues. There should be a serious campaign against this issue of bad behavior and criticism to show the good work and will of Tinubu, we have to fully support our government and Tinubu and see till the end of his administration but not becoming hostile to his policies from day one.

What sort of politics are we practicing in this country? From the beginning of an administration you start to attack your own system. Why not at least after 3 years. Good criticism helps the system listen, learn and are bedrock for it to succeed. We should encourage Tinubu and that will add more grease to his elbow, the administration is arranging it blocks well let us unite for more wins that will benefit all.

It is also an important time to unite on the issue of sovereignty of this nation because whoever criticizes his predecessors in abusive languages, doesn't believe in his people and his country is not credible enough to judge our dear country, so those who call themselves opposition and were still silent and mute because they don't want to add to their problems with the United state and that is hypocrisy and ignorance. God bless our people and our dear nation.

Adamu sent this piece from Gombe