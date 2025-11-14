Nigeria: Veteran Yoruba Actor Baba Gebu Is Dead

Filmmaker Kunle Afod confirmed the news.

Veteran Yoruba actor Oyewole "Baba Gebu" Olowomojuore is dead.

His colleague, filmmaker Kunle Afod, confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday night.

Afod revealed that the actor died after a brief illness, the details of which he did not disclose.

"It saddens my heart as I announce the passing away of our great legend, a great actor who passed away this evening after a brief illness...Baba Gebu. May your soul rest in peace...", he wrote.

In April 2024, Baba Gebu revealed during an interview on Kunle Afod TV that filmmakers had stopped calling him for roles.

He explained that as film jobs became scarce, he began writing stories and reading every book he came across.

Baba Gebu also disclosed that he took up farming, rearing both fish and livestock to sustain himself.

The veteran actor lost his wife in 2021 after a brief illness.

During the interview, he expressed his desire to return to acting as a way to combat depression following his wife's death.

Baba Gebu enjoyed a long and fulfilling career, with one of his notable appearances being in Kunle Afolayan's 2020 film "Citation", where he portrayed a senior academic or panel member investigating a sexual harassment case central to the plot.

Baba Gebu hailed from Ile-Ife in Osun State.

He's also a presenter for Western Nigeria Television, (WNTV), Nigeria's first television station and the first in Africa, launched on October 31, 1959, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Baba Gebu's death comes only months after the death of rising star Seun Osundiya, popularly known as Seun Confirm.