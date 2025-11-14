Nigeria: Build On This Victory, Remain Focused - Tinubu Tells Super Eagles

13 November 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Super Eagles on their emphatic 4-1 victory over Gabon in today's FIFA World Cup qualifying Africa playoff match, urging the team to build on the victory and remain focused.

He described the Super Eagles performance as a clear expression of the Nigerian character that rises, adapts, and prevails.

President Tinubu noted that the team played with courage, balance, and precision, and reminded the country that football has always been one of Nigeria's most potent symbols of unity and shared pride.

He stated that the victory adds fresh momentum to the national spirit and strengthens the collective resolve to secure a place at the World Cup.

President Tinubu commended the players, the coaching staff, and the entire technical and administrative crew for their unwavering commitment to the national cause, adding that the dedication has brought the national team victory.

He added that the victory reflects the deep pool of talent that Nigeria continues to produce and the determination of the Super Eagles to reclaim their place among the continent's most respected teams.

The President also praised the millions of Nigerians at home and abroad who continue to support the team with passion and loyalty, emphasising that their energy remains a powerful driving force for the players, especially at critical moments of international competition.

In a message to the squad, President Tinubu reiterated the need for the team to build on this victory and remain focused on the remaining qualifiers. He stated that every match presents an opportunity to show discipline and character, and to prove again that Nigeria's ambition is firmly within reach.

According to President Tinubu, "This is the true Nigerian spirit of resilience against all odds. Do not stop until you secure a qualification. Super Eagles, keep soaring. The nation stands with you!"

