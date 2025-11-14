Nigeria: Discipline Earned Nigerian Armed Forces Global Recognition - Group

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG) has commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for the discipline and respect they exhibit, describing these qualities as central to the military's effectiveness in peacekeeping operations and its growing international reputation.

The group's convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, said this in a statement on Thursday while reacting to the recent encounter between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer, Lieutenant Commander Yerima, at a disputed site in Abuja.

Aigbedion said although the incident was unfortunate, the officer's calm and respectful conduct reflected the values that have distinguished Nigerian troops at home and abroad.

"UAG describes the incident between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer, Lieutenant Commander Yerima, at a disputed site in Abuja as unfortunate, especially when both have a common head in the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces," the statement read.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We however commend the discipline and respect shown by the young officer. His attitude during the altercation with the Honourable Minister is a reflection of what has endeared our troops in and outside the country. He has shown that the Armed Forces, under the able leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, are disciplined."

Aigbedion added that the group remains confident that the AFN, under the current Chief of Defence Staff, will continue to demonstrate respect for constituted authorities and uphold the directives of President Bola Tinubu as Commander-in-Chief.

He urged Nigerians to continue supporting the military, noting that personnel are making daily sacrifices to preserve peace, unity and stability across the country.

"UAG urges Nigerians to continue to support our troops. They are making sacrifices for peace, unity and stability. We must support and encourage them," he added.