Nigeria: Niger Governor Moves to Stop Bandits' Influx From Neighbouring States

As the pressure mounts on states to devise new strategies to end Banditry, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has advocated the formation of Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) to block the entrance of miscreants from neighbouring states.

The governor also hinted at the recruitment of 25,000 youths to help with the security situation in the state.

Bago made the suggestion when he received the Theatre Commander, Joint Taskforce North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, Maj. Gen. Warrah Idris, and his entourage on a visit to Minna.

The governor, who decried the influx of bandits to the state from neighbouring North Western states, posited that FOBs were needed, especially in Mailaka and Kurege in the Mariga local government area of the state that served as entry point for bandits into the state from Zamfara axis.

In doing that, the governor requested that 25,000 youths from the state should be recruited to help in fighting insecurity in the state saying "We are willing as a state to help you to recruit 25,000 youths to go after these people."

The governor expressed concern over assets that have been neglected in Kainji Lake National Park and other places in Borgu Local Government due to the activities of bandits.

He said the areas have become safe havens for bandits even as he expressed optimism that the operation Fansan Yamma would bring an end to the menace in no time.

He acknowledged the efforts of the military and other security agencies in taming the tide of insecurity in parts of the state and also appealed for the deployment of more equipment and air components, considering the size of the state.

The governor highlighted some non-kinetic approaches being deployed by his administration to ensure peace and assured Maj. Gen. Idris and his team of necessary support and cooperation to ensure the success of their operations.

The Theatre Commander, Joint Taskforce North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, Maj. Gen. Warrah Idris, revealed that he has sectors 1, 2, and 3 under his command, and one of the sectors covers parts of Niger State.

He further explained that his visit was to familiarise himself with all locations under his command, assess and evaluate the situation, and terrain as well as boost the morale of his troops.

He said "We are here to ensure that the task given is executed to the last limit. We are here to ensure that we eradicate banditry, terrorism, and other acts of crime."

The theatre commander said assessments have been made and will soon bring out the maps for necessary actions saying that operations are ongoing in Kainji Lake National Park and Babana, among other areas in Borgu, to clear and strangulate the bandits in the axis.

LEADERSHIP reported that Operation Fansan Yamma is a joint military theatre command established by the federal government to tackle insecurity in the North-West and parts of North-Central, Nigeria .