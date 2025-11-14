Nigeria: Govt to Revamp Dams, Expand Irrigation for Food Security

The federal government has revealed plans to rehabilitate existing dams and construct new ones across the country to strengthen irrigation farming, enhance hydropower generation, and boost food security.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Utsev disclosed this during an assessment tour of the Azare-Jere Irrigation Project and the Gurara Multipurpose Dam in Kaduna State. He was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Richard Pheelangwah, and some technical directors.

According to a statement by the ministry, Prof. Utsev said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mandated the ministry to drive food production through irrigated agriculture, promote hydropower development, and create employment opportunities for Nigeria's growing youth population.

He explained that the visit to the Azare-Jere Irrigation Project and the Gurara Multipurpose Dam was to evaluate the state of existing facilities, identify operational challenges, and determine areas requiring urgent government intervention.

The minister further revealed that several multipurpose dams have been earmarked for rehabilitation, while new ones will be constructed, particularly along the Sokoto-Badagry Highway, to expand irrigation farming and increase hydropower contribution to the national grid.

The Facility Manager of the Azare-Jere Irrigation Project and Gurara Multipurpose Dam, Engr. Gazali Tukur Mohammed, noted that insecurity remains a major challenge affecting smooth operations. However, he reaffirmed the management's commitment to ensuring consistent water supply to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Gurara Multipurpose Dam and Azare-Jere Irrigation Projects were developed by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, with some components concessioned to Grams and Abel under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement for management and maintenance.