South Sudan: Bol Mel Speaks Out After Kiir Strips Him of Vice Presidency

South Sudan's Dr Benjamin Bol Mel has broken his silence a day after being dismissed from the office of Vice President by President Salva Kiir Mayardit, choosing a tone of calm gratitude rather than confrontation.

On Wednesday, President Kiir removed Bol Mel from his position, stripped him of all political and military ranks, and demoted him from General to Private. He has later placed under house arrest in the capital, Juba.

The move followed a tense week marked by allegations of corruption, intrigue, and growing whispers about succession politics within the ruling Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM).

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Dr Bol Mel expressed appreciation to President Kiir for the opportunity to serve, while reflecting on his achievements in government and within the SPLM party.

"Your Excellency, I extend my deepest gratitude to you for granting me the privilege to serve the people of South Sudan as Vice President and Chairperson of the Economic Cluster, and as First Deputy Chairperson of the SPLM Party," Bol wrote.

"Holding these responsibilities was among the greatest honours of my life, and I remain sincerely grateful for the trust you extended to me," he added.

Bol noted his efforts to boost investment, improve non-oil revenue systems, and promote transparency in public finance.

"We worked to attract new investments into the country, opening doors for private-sector participation and laying important foundations for long-term economic growth," he said.

He credited these achievements to President Kiir's "steady leadership" and expressed optimism about South Sudan's future.

"As our nation moves forward, I have full confidence that South Sudan and the SPLM will continue to rise under your stewardship," he wrote.

According to sources, Bol's dismissal followed the emergence of two confidential letters from the Ministry of Petroleum, which requested a combined advance payment of 2.5 billion US dollars (about Shs9.5 trillion) from foreign oil companies.

Bol Mel's rise in politics has been both swift and significant. Once a prominent businessman, he became one of President Kiir's trusted allies and a central figure in the SPLM's economic and political operations.

His growing influence and control over key portfolios had led to speculation that he could become a strong contender in South Sudan's future leadership race.

Analysts in Juba believe his dismissal may point to deeper divisions within the ruling establishment as the country moves toward general elections.

Some insiders suggest that Bol's increasing visibility and influence within the SPLM may have unsettled senior party figures.