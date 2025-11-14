South Sudan: Kiir Sacks and Demotes VP Bol Mel to Private

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Wednesday night dismissed Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel, stripped him of all his political and military ranks, and demoted him from General to Private, following a dramatic week of intrigue, allegations of corruption, and whispers of succession politics at the highest level of power.

The sweeping action, broadcast on state television, was among three presidential decrees, including the appointment of a new central bank governor.

"Pursuant to the provisions of Section 51(4) of the National Security Service Act, 2014 (as amended), I, Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan and the Supreme Commander of All Regular Forces, do hereby demote Gen. Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel to the rank of Private and he is hereby dismissed from the National Security Service (NSS)," the November 12 decree reads.

Along with a second decree, Bol was effectively removed from four critical positions: Vice President for the Economic Cluster, First Deputy Chairman of the ruling Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM), member of the National Security Service, and head of several key economic reform committees.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Sources say he has since been placed under house arrest, with his guards having been stood down last week.

According to multiple sources at J1--the South Sudanese presidential office--Bol's dismissal followed the surfacing of two confidential letters written by the Ministry of Petroleum requesting a combined advance payment of $2.5 billion (about Shs9.5 trillion) from foreign oil companies.

The first letter, dated October 27, 2025, and addressed to ONGC Nile Ganga B.V., requested "an advance payment of USD 1,000,000,000 (Only One Billion United States Dollars) against crude oil entitlements owned by PETRONAS."

It was signed by Eng. Deng Lual Wol, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum.

A second letter, dated October 31, 2025, and addressed to CNODC/CNPC, sought an additional $1.5 billion "against crude oil entitlements owned by PETRONAS and currently under Nile Petroleum Corporation."

Both letters promised repayment "within fifty-four (54) calendar months" through oil shipments of Nile Blend and Dar Blend, stating that "the lender may lift the equivalent volumes every month by an agreed lifter nominated by the lender."

Sources within J1 told the Nile Post that these letters were "authored on behalf of Bol Mel," who allegedly intended to divert the requested funds for personal use.

Although insiders say the money had not yet been disbursed, Bol is accused of pocketing another $300 million through separate oil-related transactions.

"These are obscene amounts in a country where civil servants can go unpaid for a year," one senior government source said.

"This scandal exposed not only corruption but also how close Bol had come to consolidating economic power."

Rising Threat Within

Bol's downfall has also been interpreted as a decisive move by Kiir to crush a potential rival. Over the past year, the 52-year-old businessman-turned-politician had risen rapidly through the ranks, gaining control of the government's economic apparatus and emerging as a formidable political figure.

His meteoric rise--from his appointment as Vice President in February, to his elevation as SPLM First Deputy Chairman in May, and finally to full General in September--fuelled speculation that Kiir was grooming him as a successor.

But according to multiple political insiders, Bol's growing assertiveness, regional diplomacy, and visible wealth unsettled the old guard at J1.

"He became too big, too fast," said a senior SPLM official. "People started saying he was the next president, and that was the beginning of his end."

Ironically, just hours before his dismissal, Bol had projected confidence and normalcy. On the morning of November 12, he posted on his verified social media account that he had met Somali Ambassador Jamal Hassan Khalif, discussing trade and investment partnerships.

"The leaders explored stronger partnerships in trade and investment, infrastructure connectivity, and private sector collaboration," Bol wrote.

"We agreed on developing a formal trade framework that will ensure mutual benefit in all areas of cooperation."

Later that afternoon, as rumours of his house arrest spread across Juba, his office issued an official denial.

"The Office would like to assure the public that Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel has been in his office throughout the day, diligently carrying out his official duties as usual," the statement read, signed by Oyiti Yoanes Akol Ajawin, Bol's press secretary.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Sudan Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The statement described circulating reports as "unfounded rumours" and praised Bol's "diligent implementation of H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit's vision for a prosperous and self-reliant South Sudan."

But by evening, state television had confirmed the President's move, erasing one of South Sudan's most powerful men from the political map.

A Wider Purge

Kiir's action against Bol was accompanied by a broader reshuffle targeting several senior figures in the government and the SPLM. Among those dismissed were Paul Logale, the SPLM Secretary-General, replaced by Akol Paul Kordit, and Addis Ababa Othow, Governor of the Bank of South Sudan, replaced by Yeni Samuel Costa.

Simon Akuei, the Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority, was also fired and replaced with William Anyuon Kuol, in what analysts describe as an effort to restore public confidence in fiscal management.

South Sudan's economy, ravaged by years of conflict and corruption, remains on the brink of collapse.

Inflation has soared, the South Sudanese Pound continues to fall, and public servants have gone months without pay.