Nigeria/Gabon: Nigeria 4-1 Gabon - Key Takeaways From the Super Eagles' Rabat Resurrection

Nigeria's Super Eagles survived a night of chaos, courage, and cold-blooded finishing at the Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, powering past Gabon 4-1 after extra time to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup dream burning brightly.

What began as frustration slowly morphed into authority, and eventually into a statement of intent, the kind that defines teams chasing destiny.

Eric Chelle's men dominated large spells of the first half but couldn't find a breakthrough, allowing Gabon to grow in confidence after the interval.

How the drama unfolded

Nigeria finally broke the deadlock in the 78th minute when Akor Adams punished Aaron Appindangoye's defensive error, smashing in the opener after a tight and tense second half. Chelle reacted by strengthening midfield control, withdrawing the goalscorer for Frank Onyeka.

But Gabon refused to fold. Mario Lemina's deflected strike in the 89th minute dragged the contest into extra time, forcing the Super Eagles into another test of nerves.

Extra time, however, belonged entirely to Nigeria.

Chidera Ejuke buried a composed finish in the 98th minute to restore the lead before Victor Osimhen, who had endured a frustrating regulation period, erupted into life. The Galatasaray striker delivered a ruthless double to put the tie beyond reach, dragging Nigeria into Sunday's final against the winner of DR Congo vs Cameroon.

Key takeaways from Nigeria's 4-1 Victory

Final-third wastefulness still a concern

Nigeria created a flurry of first-half opportunities but lacked clinical edge, with attackers taking too many touches or firing wide. In high-stakes one-off games, profligacy can be costly, and Gabon's late equaliser was a reminder.

Osimhen, despite missing several chances, redeemed himself spectacularly with two extra-time goals.

Benjamin Frederick: Composed, complete, commanding

The 20 year old continues to grow into his role with astonishing maturity. Since debuting at the 2025 Unity Cup, he has barely put a foot wrong.

On Thursday, he silenced the in-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, denying the Gabon captain a single meaningful look at goal. His versatility across right and centre-back zones remains a major asset.

Osimhen's mentality defines champions

His 90-minute display was below standard, and he knew it. But elite strikers are measured by response, not perfection.

Osimhen stayed locked in, erased the misses from his mind, and delivered a devastating brace when Nigeria needed him most.

He is now six goals shy of Rashidi Yekini on the all-time scorers list; a chase that suddenly feels within reach.

Nigeria's World Cup dream is alive, and loud

This wasn't just a win. It was a statement delivered far from home, against a free-scoring Gabon side, under playoff pressure.

The Super Eagles have sent a warning to DR Congo who meets them in Sunday's final, and will be facing a team willing to push through fire to avoid missing a second consecutive World Cup.

For Chelle and his men, destiny calls again on Sunday. The stakes are enormous; and so is the belief.