Congo-Kinshasa/Nigeria: Nigeria and DR Congo to Face Off in African Final for World Cup Play-Off Gala

Nigeria and Democratic Republic of Congo will meet in the final on Sunday for a place at next year's intercontinental play-off for berths at the World Cup after wins on Thursday night over Gabon and Cameroon respectively.

Victor Osimhen struck twice in extra-time at the Hassan Moulay Stadium in Rabat to seal Nigeria's spot in the showdown at the same venue.

Chancel Mbemba scored in second-half stoppage-time at the Stade El Barid in the capital to edge DRC past Cameroon

Gabon, who have never played at the World Cup, handed themselves a lifeline as stoppage-time approached when Mario Lamina cancelled out Akor Adams' 78th-minute opener.

However, it was one-way traffic in extra-time.

Chidera Ejuke restored Nigeria's advantage in the 98th minute and before Gabon could muster a riposte, Osimhen pounced to notch up his 30th .international goal.

The 26-year-old bagged his brace to make it 4-1 and up his tally to 31 with 10 minutes remaining.

Nigeria will be seeking a seventh appearance at the World Cup while the DRC have not featured a thte tournament since 1974 when it was called Zaire.

The victor in Sunday's final will advance to a tournament where they will be among the sides from four of the five other confederations that make up world football's governing body Fifa.

For that six-team competition, expected to be held in Mexico, the two highest ranked nations will be placed directly in the final. The other four will play in a one-off semi-final.

The winners of the two finals will progress to the World Cup in the Untied States, Mexico and Canada where 48 teams will feature for the first time since the inception of the quadrennial competition in 1930.