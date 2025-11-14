South Africa Admits 130 Palestinians After Initial Entry Denial

14 November 2025
The South African government has admitted 130 Palestinians who arrived at OR Tambo International Airport from Kenya, despite initially denying admission because they did not meet the immigration requirements.

The Border Management Authority reported that 153 Palestinian refugees who arrived in Johannesburg on a chartered Global Airways flight had not indicated the length or location of their stay.In addition, they did not possess the required departure stamps in their passports, indicating where they had boarded the aircraft.

The Ministry of Home Affairs cleared the travellers to enter after receiving correspondence from the humanitarian organization Gift of the Givers, which offered to accommodate the Palestinians.

According to the BMA, Palestinians are eligible for 90-day visa-free entry to South Africa, provided they comply with entry conditions.

