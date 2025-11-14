South Africa: Gift of the Givers Steps in to Save Palestinian Travellers

Charity group Gift of the Givers thanked the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Director General Zane Dangor, and Minister Ronald Lamola for receiving Palestinian refugees who arrived on a flight to Johannesburg this morning.

Gift of the Givers helped 153 Palestinians at OR Tambo after border officials flagged missing stamps, no return plans and no place to stay in South Africa.

Border Management Authority commissioner Michael Masiapato said the group later entered on 90 day visas, with 130 staying and 23 travelling to other countries.

A group of 153 Palestinians landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday morning.

They arrived on a Global Airways flight from Kenya.

Border Management Authority commissioner Michael Masiapato said immigration officials raised concerns.

The travellers had no exit stamps in their passports, no return plans and no address in South Africa. Even though Palestinians did not need visas for short visits, these problems led to them being stopped.

None of the travellers asked for asylum, so they were refused entry. They waited at the airport while officials decided what to do next.

The situation changed when Gift of the Givers stepped in.

The organisation wrote to the home affairs department and offered to take responsibility for the group. After checking the offer, government officials allowed the travellers to enter the country on 90 day visas.

The organisation thanked Director-General of International Relations Zane Dangor and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola for helping to welcome the group.

Gift of the Givers said Israel had not stamped the passports, which made travel harder for Palestinians.

They also said home affairs could have approved entry on humanitarian grounds, but they thanked the government for acting.

"We will work with civil society to support the group," the organisation said.