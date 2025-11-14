Nigeria: 18 Nigerians Selected for Germany Vocational Training

The Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) Giessen-Friedberg has selected 18 young Nigerians to be groomed for the hospitality sector in Germany.

The 18 selected young Nigerians were unveiled in Lagos after successfully passing the selection process for Dual Vocational Training under the Africa Skills 4 Germany initiative.

The pilot project, African Skills 4 Germany (AS4G), funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi), aims to counteract the shortage of skilled workers and apprentices in Germany in the long term.

Speaking with newsmen, the German Consul General, Lagos, Daniel Krull, described the selection as a reaffirmation of its commitment to expanding vocational training infrastructure and institutional partnerships across Nigeria in partnership with the federal government.

He stressed that there is a growing aging population in Germany, underscoring the importance of opening the country's doors for legal migration of young people to strengthen their workforce.

"Germany has a fast aging population, many people go on pension, and so there's a growing need for a younger workforce. Nigeria, at the same time, has a fast-growing population -- they're a very young population who are very talented, ambitious, and seeking to find employment and having trouble doing so.

"So it is kind of natural to explore how these two countries can join forces and open new opportunities for legal migrations for Nigerians to Germany.

It's not only about skills development; it's also about personality development that will decide on the future careers of these young Nigerians, who will later on work in Germany and Dubai and Lagos," he said.

He explained that the selected young Nigerians will undergo language training and cultural education to prepare well before the trip to Germany by next summer.

"We have this pilot project running here where participants have been selected in a very serious process, and they now get their skills, language training, they get cultural onboarding, so they come well prepared to Germany next summer," he said.

He added that the outcome of this pilot phase will determine the sustainability of the program, saying that the country might require skills in another area in the future.

The Project Lead for the African Skills for Germany project within the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI), Andreas Reckert, stated that over 350 applicants were screened to 18 who were selected, saying they scaled through the language aptitude, written test, and oral interview.

"So the students don't pay anything for the language courses, for the cultural training, or for the hospitality-specific training. They only need to pay with their time, skills, enthusiasm, and they have to cover the flight costs and the travel costs. But everything else will be covered by the German companies," he said.

He stressed that the selected young Nigerians will be paid a salary that can cover their expenses, rent, and groceries during their training voyages.

"That is very specific to Germany, and that is why it's so attractive for young Nigerians -- because they don't have to have a credit or outside support structures. Within the training, they earn money because they're working hard, so they're earning money," he said.

Bolade Niyi-Taiwo, human resource consultant and German language instructor, said the candidates have completed the first phase and will finish the second phase of the training by the end of November.

"The candidates started their training on August 18, and the first stage of the program ended in October, where they all passed with flying colors. Now we are in the second stage of the program, which will end in November. This pilot project is going to set a stage for an excellent relationship between Germany and Nigeria," she said.

One of the candidates, Afolashade Adedeji, a chemistry teacher, expressed delight at being selected, saying she will give her best to finish with a good performance.

"I was a chemistry teacher, and I got to know about this program online. I decided to take a leap of faith and try, and when I saw the instructions, I submitted and got shortlisted. I see myself as a way opener for others who are coming because my performance will determine those who will come next, so I am giving it my all," she said.