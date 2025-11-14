Africa: Liberia Moves to Strengthen Data Governance Under AU-Led Initiative

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC), has convened a two-day multi-stakeholder consultation to pave the way for the development of Liberia's National Data Policy.

The consultation, which runs from November 13th to 14th, 2025, at the Mamba Point Hotel in Monrovia, brings together representatives from government, civil society, academia, the private sector, development partners, and the media.

This pivotal engagement marks a major milestone in Liberia's efforts to establish a coherent national framework for data governance, protection, and utilization, a cornerstone of the country's growing digital transformation agenda. As Liberia deepens its use of technology to improve public services and stimulate innovation, data management and protection have become central to promoting transparency, efficiency, and inclusive socio-economic development.

According to the organizers, the forthcoming National Data Policy will ensure that data is treated as a strategic national resource, supporting evidence-based decision-making, enhancing service delivery, and fostering trust among citizens, government, and the private sector.

This initiative forms part of the broader continental effort to domesticate the African Union Data Policy Framework (AUDPF), adopted by AU Member States in February 2022. The AUDPF outlines a shared vision and guiding principles to enable secure data flows across Africa, safeguard citizens' rights, and promote the responsible use of data for economic growth, digital trade, and innovation.

The Framework seeks to create a shared data space and standards to regulate data production and use. Emphasis is on inclusive transformation, data sovereignty, intra-Africa digital trade, building trust, and enabling people and institutions to harness data.

Through this consultation, Liberia aims to learn from regional best practices and expert insights to shape a policy that reflects national priorities while aligning with continental standards.

The process emphasizes inclusivity and national ownership, ensuring that all stakeholders --government, private sector, civil society, academia, and international partners --play an active role in co-creating the foundations of Liberia's upcoming National Data Policy.

The initiative is part of the continental project, "Empowering Governments to Develop, Adopt and Manage Data Governance Frameworks in Africa."

Speaking at the event, German Ambassador Dr. Jakob Haselhuber highlighted the importance of data governance, indicating that while challenges exist, this workshop can make a significant impact in the development of Liberia's data framework.

Also addressing participants, Nona Deprez, Ambassador and Head of the European Union Delegation to Liberia, described the gathering as both important and timely.

"I would like to urge you to adopt this multi-stakeholder inclusive approach as you start this training to develop your national data policy, with a participatory approach that includes not just government agencies but also the private sector and civil society," Ambassador Deprez said.

She added that the development of the policy should reflect the needs and priorities of the Liberian population, reaffirming the European Union and its partners' commitment to supporting Liberia's digital advancement.

Post and Telecommunications Minister Sekou M. Kromah thanked the European Union, the African Union Commission, and other partners for their continuous support in advancing Liberia's digital transformation. He noted that the consultation comes at a critical moment in the country's journey toward data-driven governance.

"Data is no longer just a technical asset but a tool for empowerment and growth," Minister Kromah stated. "Let us collaborate and hold it together. We can build resilient, inclusive, and ready data that governs the ecosystem," he urged, while calling for increased investment in Liberia's digital infrastructure.

A representative from the African Union Commission commended the initiative, noting that it marks a digital turning point for Liberia. He emphasized that data is a strategic resource, one that fuels innovation, trade, and inclusive growth across Africa. - Edited by Othello B. Garblah.