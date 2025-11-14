Africa: Underdogs Ghana Eager to Punch Above Their Weight At Africa Women's 7s

NAIROBI — Ghana national women's captain Pauline Mensah says they are not content with making the numbers at the Africa Women's 7s tournament at the RFUEA Grounds, this weekend.

Mensah says the goal is to put up a better performance than their previous editions where they have come seventh.

"We want to do our best and we are going to our best. We want to do better than last editions when we finished seventh," the skipper said.

The West Africans are making their third appearance at the top tier of rugby 7s in Africa after winning the Western Africa Regional Championships in 2021.

Their experience in the top tier has been a rude awakening in which they have finished seventh on the three occasions.

However, Mensah says this experience has boosted their confidence, rather than deflating them.

"Last year, we learnt that we should not look down upon ourselves. We are all ladies so whatever they can bring, then we can bring. We are going in to give our best and we are here to have fun," she said.

They hosted the last edition of the competition where they met Kenya Lionesses at the preliminary stages, narrowly losing 10-5 to eventual losing finalists.

The two teams meet again at this weekend's tourney, having been pooled in Group B along with Cote d'Ivoire.

Mensah expects a baptism of fire from the Lionesses who will be buoyed by a rapturous home crowd at the RFUEA Grounds.

"We know the Kenyans because we played last time in Accra and they won against us. We play them in our second match after Ivory Coast and we expect it will be a tough match. We will do our best to come away with a positive result," she said.

The captain is hopeful that the Ghanaian community in Kenya will come out to cheer them to success, come Saturday and Sunday.