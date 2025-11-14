Liberia Tops Opening Rounds At World English Scrabble Championship

Monrovia — Liberia made an impressive start at the ongoing World English Scrabble Players Association (WESPA) Championship in Accra, emerging as the No. 1 ranked team after the opening three rounds of matches.

The Liberian contingent won 71.4% of their games, placing them nearly 10% ahead of Nigeria -- the world's top-ranked Scrabble nation.

Led by 2025 national champion Joseph Gegeh, the team also features Jonathan Wesley, Roland Boykai (the 2023 national champion), Ketlee Weah, and Joseph Avery. Their early dominance marks a potentially historic run for Liberia on the global stage.

The championship has drawn more than 250 elite players from around the world, with both national pride and individual world rankings at stake.

If Liberia maintains its momentum, the team could secure its best-ever finish at a WESPA Championship -- a remarkable achievement for a nation rapidly rising in the intellectual sport of words.