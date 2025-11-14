Liberia: Sports Ministry to Commission New Led Floodlights At SKD Sports Complex Today

14 November 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Thomas Kojo Roulhac

MONROVIA — The Ministry of Youth and Sports will commission a newly restored floodlighting system this today at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, marking the return of night football to the venue after more than two years.

The $500,000 upgrade replaced the stadium's outdated analog lighting with high-definition LED fixtures, delivering approximately 1,200 lux. The system, installed by Greenfield Electrical Engineering Co., meets international standards and is expected to last up to 20 years with proper maintenance.

Youth and Sports Minister Jeror Cole Bangalu said the lights were fully installed and tested on Oct. 26, enabling evening matches at the Confederation of African Football-approved facility. The restoration opens the door for Liberia Football Association league games, National County Sports Meet fixtures and potentially CAF and FIFA-sanctioned events.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is expected to attend the commissioning ceremony, which will feature exhibition matches between Grand Bassa and Montserrado counties, followed by Lofa vs. Nimba.

"We are painting the facility and repairing damaged areas ahead of the County Meet and international games," Bangalu told reporters this week.

The event is sponsored by Orange Liberia and Orange Money. All sports federations, associations and media outlets have been invited to attend.

Bangalu also thanked the Liberia Football Association and other sports organizations for their support during the years the stadium lights were nonfunctional.

