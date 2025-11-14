Liberia Cannot Afford to Be Naïve About Robert Friedland

editorial

Robert Friedland's expanding footprint in Liberia is not merely another chapter in the country's long struggle to attract foreign investment. It is a test, perhaps the most consequential one in years, of whether the Liberian state has learned anything from decades of lopsided concessions, opaque negotiations, and the costly habit of placing strategic national assets in the hands of private actors whose interests rarely align with the public good.

Friedland, a billionaire mining financier whose ventures have often succeeded in countries with weak regulatory systems, now finds himself at the heart of Liberia's most important infrastructure route: the Yekepa-Buchanan railway. His company, Ivanhoe Liberia, has received long-term access to the country's only heavy-haul rail line, a critical link not only for current iron-ore producers but also for any future efforts to diversify the nation's export economy. The facts are clear enough.

What is far less plain, and dangerously so, is how Liberia protects itself from the risks that inevitably follow a figure like Friedland.

His record is not a secret. From Canada's Voisey's Bay to contentious projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea, Friedland has built a career on exploiting opportunity in places where state oversight is thin and political instability creates openings. The Big Score, the seminal account of his meteoric rise, depicts a dealmaker who thrives on opacity, brinkmanship, and strategic control of the very infrastructure governments cannot do without. This is not a man who leaves leverage on the table. And now Liberia has invited him into the heart of its most strategic asset.

Supporters of the rail agreement argue that Liberia needs investment and that opening the corridor to multiple users will break old monopolies and usher in a new era of competition. That claim has some truth; Liberia clearly needs infrastructure upgrades. But modernization without proper oversight is just a façade. And competition without transparency is an illusion.

Several troubling questions remain unanswered. How does this deal coexist with ArcelorMittal's long-standing rights? What protections exist for Liberia if upstream ore from Guinea never materializes? Why have key portions of the agreement not been published for public scrutiny? And what happens when a private actor like Friedland, with vast financial and lobbying power, begins to exert more influence over critical national infrastructure than the state itself?

These are not theoretical concerns. Across Africa, Friedland's ventures have drawn criticism for the same patterns: secretive negotiations, opaque ownership structures, aggressive pursuit of infrastructure control, and environmental disputes in fragile regions. Liberia, a country still rebuilding its institutional capacity, is in no position to pretend those patterns will miraculously disappear on its soil.

This is why the Boakai administration must move beyond slogans about "multi-user access" and commit to full transparency. The Concession and Access Agreement must be published in its entirety. Legislative review must be rigorous, not perfunctory. Communities along the corridor must be consulted, not informed after the fact. And Liberia must ensure that any future railway authority has genuine independence -- not political appointees beholden to the same investors they are meant to regulate.

Liberia has been here before. It has watched foreign companies promise transformation while quietly securing terms that mortgaged the nation's future. It has lived through concessions that enriched elites, weakened institutions, and left communities dispossessed. It cannot afford to repeat those mistakes with an operator who has mastered the art of extracting maximum advantage in vulnerable countries.

Robert Friedland is not Liberia's problem. Liberia's problem is the belief that deals of this magnitude can be signed without ironclad protections, full transparency, and a clear-eyed understanding of the man on the other side of the table.

If Liberia fails this test, history will not be kind, and the consequences will not be reversible.