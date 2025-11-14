Liberia: Teargas, Chaos As Police Enforce Supreme Court Eviction in Barclay Mission

RED LIGHT — A violent dawn standoff in the Barclay Mission community on Thursday left clouds of teargas, burned debris, and dozens of shaken residents after police forcibly evicted the Kamara family from a disputed property under a Supreme Court mandate.

The eviction, backed by a sheriff's team and reinforced by police, ignited hours of street clashes as residents and supporters of the Kamara family hurled stones and petrol bombs at officers. Police fired multiple rounds of teargas to break the resistance, their third attempt to enforce the high court's ruling.

"What happened here is madness," said Isaac Johnson, a resident who ran for cover as teargas swept through the area. "People were throwing petrol bombs at the police like they're above the law."

Others blamed the judicial system for escalating the tension, arguing that the ruling was rushed and flawed.

"The court ruled without proper survey," said community member Makenneh Kroma. "If that's true, the family had every reason to be frustrated."

The confrontation drew in angry bystanders, split between those defending the police and those accusing the judiciary of bias.

"Liberia is becoming lawless because people don't trust the system anymore," one resident said. "Justice depends on who has power."

Police later secured full control of the compound, allowing sheriffs to complete the eviction. Fourteen people were arrested and remain in custody.

A Land Feud Decades in the Making

Thursday's violence traces back to an August 14, 2025 Supreme Court ruling in an ejectment case filed by Batune Keita, represented by his son Mohammed Tanja Keita, against Mamade M. Kamara and others.

The Keita family argued that they purchased an acre of land in 1989 from Charles S.B. Watkins and that the Kamaras had illegally occupied two lots, collecting rent from businesses on the property.

The Court agreed and ordered sheriffs to remove the Kamaras and place the Keitas in possession "using the metes and bounds of their deed."

But the Kamara family insists the ruling is erroneous and tainted by "judicial interference." Family member Yussif Kamara claims the deed referenced by the Court relates to land in Omega, not Red Light, and says the government survey was done "without our knowledge or participation."

Community Split as Tensions Rise

The eviction has divided the Barclay Mission community. Some residents insist the ruling must be enforced for the rule of law to prevail.

"The law is the law," said Jackson Donzo. "You can't defy the Supreme Court."

Others say the case reflects deeper flaws in the justice system.

"When courts take sides, people lose faith in justice," another resident argued.