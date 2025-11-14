Liberia: EPA, Unicef Sign Climate Action Declaration for Children and Youth At COP30

Liberia has made a significant move toward youth-focused climate governance after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and UNICEF signed the Declaration on Children, Youth, and Climate Action at COP30, committing both organizations to prioritize young people at the forefront of national and global climate efforts.

The signing ceremony, held Tuesday at the Liberia Pavilion, brought together senior officials, development partners, and climate advocates. EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo signed on behalf of the government and the people of Liberia, while Gernot Laganda, UNICEF's global technical director for climate resilience, signed on behalf of the UN agency.

The declaration recognizes the disproportionate climate risks faced by children and youth and urges urgent investments in climate education, adaptation, resilience, and youth-inclusive policy making. It highlights that children have a right to a safe, clean, and healthy environment -- and must be empowered as decision-makers, not just beneficiaries.

"This declaration is a reaffirmation of our collective truth: the survival of our children and generations to come depends on the choices we make today," Dr. Urey Yarkpawolo said. "It recognizes young people as agents of change and empowers them to champion solutions. Our commitment aligns with Liberia's National Development Plan 1.0, emphasizing inclusion, resilience, and youth participation across every sector."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He emphasized the government's goal to grow green jobs, promote environmental education, and encourage inclusive leadership, adding that "no lasting solution is complete without the participation of young people." He stated that the signing demonstrates a clear signal that Liberia prioritizes children's well-being in its environmental and economic plans.

UNICEF Representative to Liberia Andy Brooks welcomed the partnership, calling it a milestone for youth empowerment. "We are proud to be involved in this important work," he said. "It showcases Liberia's tremendous potential -- from its biodiversity and forests to its vibrant people. Liberia has much to contribute to climate action." Brooks praised the government's ambition under NDC 3.0 and the ARREST Agenda, emphasizing that sustainable energy and climate resilience remain central to the country's development path.

Representing the Ministry of Health, Paul Y. S. Quiminee highlighted the urgency of climate-resilient Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) systems. He noted that only 6% of Liberians have access to piped water, with less than 1% coverage in rural areas, while 33% still practice open defecation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Climate change is worsening the situation by contaminating wells, eroding sanitation facilities, and increasing disease outbreaks," Quiminee said. He emphasized the Climate Rationale for WASH, Liberia's evidence-based framework connecting climate impacts to sustainable water and sanitation services. Developed with the support of UNICEF, the initiative aims to enhance governance, empower communities, and attract climate finance for vulnerable populations.

The signing of the Declaration on Children, Youth, and Climate Action represents a significant milestone for Liberia's climate agenda, promoting climate justice, intergenerational equity, and inclusive national development.