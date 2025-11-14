Liberia: House Summons Public Works Minister Over Halted Bong Bridge Project

Published: November 14, 2025

Minister Roland Lafayette Giddings is expected to face tough questioning when he appears before the House next week.

CAPITOL HILL -- The House of Representatives has summoned Public Works Minister Roland Lafayette Giddings to appear before the full assembly on Tuesday, November 18, after lawmakers accused him of unilaterally stopping construction of the Jor River Bridge, a community-funded project considered a vital support for thousands of residents in Bong County.

The move follows a formal complaint from Bong County District #3 Representative Marvin Cole, who told the plenary that the stop order issued by Minister Giddings undermines a crucial $500,000 Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) initiative aimed at improving travel between Gbarnga, Ganta, and Monrovia. Cole described the minister's action as "unwarranted" and "counterproductive," warning that the decision threatens progress on a project the community has pursued for more than four decades.

"The Jor River Bridge is a lifeline for thousands of Liberians," Cole wrote. He said countless residents have died attempting to cross the river during rainy seasons and argued that the bridge would ease movement for commuters and traders across central Liberia. Addressing plenary, he added that lawmakers must stand with their constituents when development efforts are obstructed, emphasizing that any further delay risks deepening public frustration.

The debate intensified when CMC Political Leader and Nimba County District #7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility weighed in, accusing Minister Giddings of acting without authorization from the administration. Bility told lawmakers that top officials, including the vice president and several senators, had confirmed the minister acted on his own. He labeled the decision "arbitrary and personal," and argued that the minister displayed "arrogance and abuse of discretion" by publicly claiming there was no blueprint for the project.

"The Minister should be encouraging development and offering technical guidance," Bility said. "Instead, he went on radio and made statements that were false. All required documents had already been submitted."

The tension resulted in a motion by Margibi County District #2 Representative Ivar Jones, who called for the minister and his technical team to appear before the House to explain their decision. Jones warned against politicizing road and bridge construction, pointing out that Liberia's road network remains severely underdeveloped despite its importance for national stability and growth. He said the House expects the minister to clarify, as only the Ministry of Public Works can officially speak for the government on infrastructure issues.

In response to the controversy, the Ministry of Public Works defended its stop order in a letter to CMC National Chairman James M.V. Yougie. The Ministry stated it halted work because the group did not submit all the required technical documents. Minister Giddings explained that the government had already allocated funds for the construction of the same bridge and was finalizing its own designs for procurement. The Ministry cited the absence of several mandatory reports, including site topography, geotechnical studies, hydrological and hydraulic analyses, and structural drawings. It argued that no construction can proceed until engineers review and approve these requirements.

Local authorities have expressed concerns about the lack of coordination. Bong County Superintendent Hawa Loleyah Norris mentioned that her office was never approached to review the blueprint or oversee the project. She emphasized that while community initiatives are appreciated, they must follow proper procedures and work with county leadership.

The dispute has reignited a national debate over the role of political groups and citizen movements in development, especially when their efforts intersect with government-regulated sectors like road and bridge construction. Supporters of the CMC project say the bridge symbolizes grassroots determination to address long-standing infrastructure gaps, while critics warn that uncoordinated construction could compromise safety standards and governance.

For Rep. Cole, the issue goes to the core of representation. "This bridge represents hope for our people," he said. "Politics should not divide us or hinder progress."

