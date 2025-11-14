Liberia: CSA, Mwetana Roll Out Digital LPA System to Modernize Public Service

CAPITOL HILL — The Civil Service Agency has begun training government HR officers and deputy administrators on Liberia's new Automated Legal Power of Attorney system, a digital platform officials say will modernize public service operations and eliminate long-standing payroll and welfare inefficiencies.

The one-day onboarding session, held on Wednesday and facilitated in partnership with MWETANA Technologies, is part of the CSA's broader digital reform agenda under the Boakai administration aimed at boosting transparency, accountability, and service delivery across all government institutions.

Digital Upgrade Replaces Paper-Based Process

The Automated LPA platform replaces the manual, error-prone paper system with biometric, real-time technology that allows civil servants to access approved goods and services on credit, with deductions processed securely through the CSA's centralized database.

Launched by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on October 22, the system connects employees at ministries, agencies and county offices to partner vendors equipped with smart terminals directly linked to CSA servers, ensuring faster, fraud-free transactions and eliminating lengthy paperwork.

CSA: Reform Is Central to Effective Governance

CSA Deputy Director-General for Administration and Finance Dahnu Mianyen said the digital shift marks a major step in the agency's ongoing modernization efforts.

"Today's session deepens our understanding of the Automated Legal Power of Attorney system, a flagship welfare initiative under the Civil Service Reform Program," he said. "It ensures lawful, fair payroll deductions and aligns with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development."

Mianyen praised CSA Director-General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr. for spearheading reforms rooted in accountability and innovation, while applauding MWETANA Technologies for its technical partnership.

"This training equips HR directors, deputy ministers and administrative heads to operationalize the system within their institutions," he added.

Civil Servants Welcome Efficiency Gains

Participants from various government entities commended the CSA for introducing technology that reduces bureaucratic delays and strengthens employee welfare. MWETANA pledged continued support to ensure smooth implementation nationwide.

With digitization now accelerating across ministries, the Automated LPA system is expected to set a new benchmark for public-sector modernization, bringing transparency, speed, and accountability to payroll-linked transactions for thousands of civil servants.