Liberia: Red Cross, Yayeh Initiative Support Bentol Students

BENTOL CITY — The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS), through its Youth and Volunteer Development Commission, in collaboration with the Yayeh Initiative, has provided essential school supplies to more than 70 students in Bentol City--renewing its commitment to empower Liberia's next generation of humanitarian leaders.

Students from Youth Camp Public School, Gbokolleh Elementary Public School, and Elder John T.T. Gayflor Daycare School benefited from the outreach, receiving school materials including book bags, copybooks, pencils, and shoes. The gesture, though modest, was a powerful reminder of compassion and shared responsibility for Liberia's youth at a time when many families struggle to meet basic educational needs.

Grace Weah, National Youth Representative and Chairperson of the LNRCS Youth and Volunteer Development Commission, described the effort as part of the Red Cross's broader vision to shape future leaders grounded in humanity.

"Every act of kindness plants a seed for a better society," Ms. Weah said. "By supporting children today, we are investing in future leaders who will carry forward the spirit of service and solidarity. The Red Cross is committed to preparing the next generation of humanitarian leaders who will positively impact their schools, communities, and the nation."

She added that education is a fundamental right and emphasized that supporting schoolchildren aligns with the organization's mission to promote humanitarian values, gender inclusion, and community resilience.

Ms. Weah stressed the importance of ensuring that no child is left behind, noting that access to education strengthens self-belief and leadership potential. "When we provide school materials and motivation, we're not only addressing immediate needs -- we're building confidence and compassion in our youth," she said.

Ambassador Yayehsorie Jalloh, Executive Director of the Yayeh Initiative Inc., commended the partnership with the Red Cross, describing it as a model for youth-driven development and social change.

"Working with the Red Cross demonstrates the power of collaboration for humanity," Amb. Jalloh stated. "Together, we are not only reaching schools but changing lives. This partnership gives every child a fair opportunity to learn, dream, and succeed."

She reaffirmed the Yayeh Initiative's dedication to supporting vulnerable communities and praised education as the cornerstone of national development. "When we equip children with the tools they need to stay in school, we're investing in the human capital that will move Liberia forward," Amb. Jalloh said.

School administrators and parents praised the initiative as both timely and impactful. Mrs. Maryann Z.T. Mboma, Principal of Elder John T.T. Glayflor Memorial Sanctuary of Praise Academy, thanked the Red Cross and its partners for their support.

"This assistance has lifted a burden off many parents who struggle to provide school materials," she said. "Our students are now more motivated to stay in school and work harder. We appreciate the Red Cross for being a true partner in education and humanity."

The Liberia National Red Cross Society continues to promote humanitarian values across several counties through school-based clubs focused on health, hygiene, gender inclusion, and youth leadership. These initiatives, the organization said, form part of its vision to build resilient communities through the power of youth, volunteerism, and humanity in action.