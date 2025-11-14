Liberia: Tengbeh Pushes Bold Wage Reform Bill to Overhaul Liberia's Decent Work Act

MONROVIA — Labour advocate George S. Tengbeh, founder and chief executive officer of the Liberia Labour and Governance Alliance (LILGA), has drafted the Proposed Wage Reform and Decent Work (Amendment) Bill of 2025, a sweeping effort to overhaul Chapter 16, Section 16 of the 2015 Decent Work Act governing Liberia's private-sector minimum wage.

Tengbeh said the current law is "symbolic rather than functional," arguing that it lacks the institutional backbone needed to ensure fair wages, compliance, and sustainability. He noted that the law "sounds good on paper but fails to work for the people it was created to protect," adding that Liberia can no longer rely on a framework that is not structurally equipped to enforce wage fairness.

His proposal comes amid renewed debate on wage reform, following a bill introduced by Montserrado County District 3 Representative Sumo K. Mulbah seeking to raise the national minimum wage. While praising Mulbah's intent, Tengbeh said the measure falls short because it lacks the institutional structure required for lasting reform. He pointed out that wage governance cannot be effective without systems such as a National Wage Commission, a Compliance and Inspection Unit, and an independent review mechanism.

Tengbeh's amendment presents a comprehensive framework aimed at transforming the Decent Work Act from a symbolic instrument into a functional governance tool. The draft calls for the establishment of a National Wage Commission to set and periodically review wage standards, a Wage Compliance and Inspection Unit to monitor enforcement, and a Fast-Track Wage Claims Tribunal to handle wage disputes efficiently. It also outlines new transparency measures, including gender pay audits, and extends wage protections to informal workers such as domestic employees and market vendors.

Tengbeh's credibility in the labor sector is reinforced by his long history of defending workers' rights. He has represented hundreds of workers in industrial disputes, including the 2024 case of 32 dismissed New Redemption Hospital employees, whose benefits were restored after his intervention. In early 2025, he also advocated for Ms. Bendu Sonii, an amputee worker at Mano Palm Company, securing US$120,000 in compensation--a landmark victory for workplace justice.

His work has not been without risk. In 2024, Tengbeh reported receiving threats after exposing alleged corrupt and exploitative labor practices by public and private actors. In communications to the International Labour Organization and the UN Human Rights Office, he vowed to continue defending workers despite intimidation, declaring that "threats cannot silence advocacy."

In a move that has drawn praise, Tengbeh publicly released the full draft of the bill via Google Drive and invited citizens to review and provide input. He said the legislation "belongs to every worker, every parent struggling to make ends meet, and every young person entering the job market," urging a collective effort to ensure that the law reflects the realities of Liberian workers.

The draft bill has been submitted to the Senate Committee on Labour, chaired by Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely, as well as to Speaker Richard Koon and Representative Sumo K. Mulbah for legislative consideration.

Tengbeh's reform proposal has sparked widespread discussion across radio, television, and social media, with many describing it as a technically sound and patriotic effort that could reshape Liberia's wage system. Analysts say the Proposed Wage Reform and Decent Work (Amendment) Bill of 2025 could mark a turning point for labor justice if adopted and implemented with integrity.