Liberia: Grand Bassa Lawmaker Seeks Bigger Budget for University

CAPITOL HILL — Grand Bassa County District 3 Representative Matthew Joe is urging the House of Representatives to increase budget support for Grand Bassa University (GBU), arguing that the institution is being underfunded compared to other county-based higher education institutions.

In a statement to the plenary, Joe noted that the 2026 Executive Budget Proposal, valued at US$1.21 billion, maintains GBU's allocation at US$871,802 -- the same as in 2025. He mentioned that this figure is significantly lower than allocations to similar institutions. According to the draft budget, Lofa University is set to receive US$2 million, Nimba University US$1.8 million, and Bong Technical College US$1.5 million.

"Grand Bassa University, formerly a community college established in 2008, was elevated to university status in 2021 and now grants bachelor's degrees. Its funding should reflect that," Joe wrote.

He argued that increasing GBU's budget would enable the institution to offer salaries that match the academic qualifications of its faculty and administrators. Since the university's upgrade, many instructors have earned master's degrees, while several are pursuing PhDs abroad. He also said that additional funding is needed for campus renovation, IT upgrades, and enhancements to the broader learning environment.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Joe further urged the plenary to consider proportional budget increases for other county-based higher education institutions receiving less than US$1 million, including Pleebo Technical College, River Gee Technical College, Sinoe Community College, Harbel Community College, and Grand Gedeh Community College.

After reviewing the communication, the plenary forwarded the request to the House Ways, Means, and Finance Committee for assessment and suggestions. The committee's conclusions will decide if the proposed adjustments are included in the final 2026 national budget.