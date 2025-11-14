Ghana: Black Stars Set for Japan Test in Kirin Cup

GHANA will lock horns with Japan in the Kirin Cup match slated for the Toyota Stadium in Aichi, today.

The game is expected to be a preparatory exercise for the two countries as they aim to make an impact in the USA, Canada, and Mexico FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars have been a perennial feature at the tournament since 2022 when four countries including Tunisia and Chile joined the host, Japan. Since then, Ghana has maintained loyalty with it and has engaged the Blue Samurai on yearly basis.

Coming after securing their World Cup participation, both countries would use the tie to sharpen their rough edges and try new players as well.

For Ghana, Coach Otto Addo announced a 21-man squad for the Japan face-off and a subsequent game against South Korea.

The last three of those players to report at camp in Japan were Christopher Bonsu Baah, AS Monaco defender, Mohammed Salisu and CF Montreal striker, Prince Osei Owusu. The trio reported on Wednesday and joined full scale training yesterday.

That increased the number of players at camp to 21 following the arrival of the previous 18.

The players included Joseph Anang, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Derrick Kohn, Jerome Opoku, Ebenezer Annan, Jonas Adjetey, Kojo Oppong Peprah, Caleb Yirenkyi, Alidu Seidu, and Gideon Mensah.

The rest are Abu Francis, Kwasi Sibo, Prince Owusu, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Kelvin Nkrumah, and Prince Adu Kwabena.

The Black Stars will miss a few experienced faces like Jordan Ayew, Thomas Party and Kudus Mohammed but are expected to give a good account of themselves as the new players aim to convince the coach for places.

The Kirin Cup Soccer is an association football tournament organised in Japan by the Kirin Brewery Company. The host, Japan, is a participant in every edition since it was founded in 1978, then known as Japan Cup and was last held in its full form in 2022.