Ghana: Iacdecfp-UK Confers Excellence Award in Criminal Intelligence, Investigations On Alhaji Osman Salifu Mimina

IN a world increasingly defined by complex security threats, fractured borders, and evolving criminal networks, few names command the respect, integrity, and visionary leadership of Chief Alhaji Osman Salifu Mimina. From the humble beginnings of a farmer's son in Kpembe, Ghana, to the international stage of security and intelligence reform, his story is not just a personal triumph -- it is a blueprint for Africa's future in forensic intelligence, peacebuilding, and criminal investigation.

The International Academy for Certified Disaster, Emergency Management, Criminology and Forensic Professionals (IACDECFP-UK) is a globally recognised professional body dedicated to advancing excellence in forensic science, intelligence, and disaster management across continents. Through its international conferences, certifications, and research collaborations, IACDECFP-UK continues to shape the next generation of forensic and security professionals driving transformation across Africa and beyond.

At the 2nd International Conference of IACDECFP-UK, held in Yaoundé, Cameroon, in 2025, Chief Alhaji Osman was honored with the Prestigious Excellence Award in Criminal Intelligence and Investigation -- a recognition befitting a man whose life's work has reshaped the contours of African security architecture.

A legacy rooted in vision and discipline

Born to a humble farmer in the serene village of Kpembe, Alhaji Osman's life exemplifies resilience, discipline, and service. His journey from the dusty paths of a rural community to commanding global recognition is not one of chance but of purpose. Every milestone reflects the deep values of faith, integrity, and relentless pursuit of excellence that define his character.

He has undergone extensive international training in security, defense, and global justice, sharpening his expertise across the USA, UK, Europe, and Africa. This broad exposure has enabled him to blend traditional African wisdom with modern principles of security governance, peacebuilding, and forensic intelligence -- a rare combination that bridges the old and the new, the local and the global.

Forensic Intelligence and the future of African security

His career stands at the intersection of intelligence, forensic investigation, and human development. His philosophy is clear: Africa's security challenges demand more than weapons and policies -- they demand science, data, and people-centered intelligence. In his inspirational and practical guest presentation at the IACDECFP-UK conference, he challenged African investigators and security professionals to embrace forensic intelligence as the future of modern policing and national security.

He emphasised the integration of digital forensics, behavioural analysis, and community-based intelligence to dismantle the roots of crime and terrorism. His address, titled "Intelligence Beyond Borders: Building a Safer Africa through Forensic Synergy," became one of the most discussed sessions of the conference -- inspiring young officers, forensic scientists, and policymakers to see intelligence work not as secrecy, but as service.

He argued that the future of African investigation lies in fusion intelligence -- the convergence of forensic science, data analytics, and social intelligence to build resilient security systems. "In today's Africa," he said, "a fingerprint, a data trail, or a single voice recording can be the bridge between crime and justice."

A symbol of leadership across eras

Chief Alhaji Osman Salifu Mimina is a man who has served through the turbulence of military transitions and democratic consolidation, maintaining relevance, respect, and impact across generations. His ability to adapt, reform, and mentor others stands as a testament to his visionary understanding of security in context.

As a traditional leader and sub-chief of the Kanyase Gate of the Kpembe Traditional Area, his leadership transcends politics. He embodies the balance between cultural stewardship and contemporary governance. He continues to use his position to foster unity, peace, and socio-economic growth, reminding all that true intelligence begins with understanding one's people.

His foray into territorial intelligence and criminal investigation has had tangible impacts on national and regional security initiatives. His work has informed intelligence collaboration frameworks that bridge law enforcement, military, and civil society structures -- fostering a system that sees safety not as enforcement alone, but as empowerment.

An Inspiration at the Yaoundé Conference

The 2025 IACDECFP-UK Conference in Yaoundé brought together the continent's brightest minds in forensic science, intelligence, and disaster management. His speech transformed the conference from an academic discourse into a continental call to action.

Delegates across the world, including senior security experts, forensic scientists, and intelligence chiefs, applauded his emphasis on ethical leadership, youth mentorship, and technological adaptation in the fight against crime. His message -- "Africa's safety must be built by Africans, informed by evidence, and protected by integrity" -- resonated deeply.

He was celebrated not only for his achievements but for his humility, charisma, and authenticity. Many described his presentation as "the bridge between the old guard and the new generation of African investigators." His ability to weave traditional African wisdom with forensic reasoning offered a practical vision of how intelligence can become both humane and transformative.

A legacy that inspires generations

Chief Alhaji Osman's story is one of rare integrity and enduring service. He has built bridges between institutions, generations, and ideologies. He has shown that security without humanity is oppression, and intelligence without ethics is danger.

As Africa faces rising threats of cybercrime, terrorism, and transnational offenses, his call for forensic intelligence-led policing becomes even more relevant. He continues to mentor young professionals across the continent, urging them to embrace technology, discipline, and purpose in service of justice.

Chief remains a symbol of hope, reform, and excellence -- a man who turned humble beginnings into national influence, and personal vision into continental transformation.

Congratulations to a true African security luminary

His name is etched not only in the records of the IACDECFP-UK but in the history of Africa's enduring quest for peace, integrity, and forensic excellence. Because of his leadership, Africa is not only safer -- it is wiser.

The International Academy for Certified Disaster, Emergency Management, Criminology and Forensic Professionals (IACDECFP-UK) brings together experts from law enforcement, medicine, academia, industry, and policy to strengthen capacity in crime prevention, crisis response, and justice reform.

