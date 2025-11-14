Nigeria: Muslim Group Sues Edo Govt Over Handover of Public Schools to Catholic Mission

14 November 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello, Benin

A Muslim group, Edo Muslims for Good Governance (EMGG), has taken the Edo State Government to court over its decision to hand over public schools to the Catholic Mission.

In the suit marked HAG/15/2025, the group is challenging the legality of the government's action, arguing that it violates sections 38 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guarantee freedom of religion and protection from discrimination.

The claimants seek a declaration that the exclusive handover of public schools to the Catholic Mission, without due consultation with Muslim stakeholders or other denominations, is unconstitutional and undermines Nigeria's secular character.

They listed the affected schools as St. Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School, Benin City; Annunciation Catholic College, Irrua; St. Angela's Girls Grammar School, Uzairue; and Obaseki Primary School, Benin City.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The group is also contesting the planned transfer of 36 additional public schools to the Catholic Mission, describing it as discriminatory and lacking legislative approval.

In addition, EMGG is seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the state government and its agents from further handing over or attempting to hand over any public school to a religious organisation without due process and equal treatment of all faiths.

At the hearing, counsel to the defendants informed the court that they had yet to file their response to the suit.

Justice Ovenseri Aghamieghen Otameri adjourned the case to December 9, 2025, for further hearing.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.