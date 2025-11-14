Nigeria: Muslim Group Sues Edo Govt Over Handover of Public Schools to Catholic Mission

A Muslim group, Edo Muslims for Good Governance (EMGG), has taken the Edo State Government to court over its decision to hand over public schools to the Catholic Mission.

In the suit marked HAG/15/2025, the group is challenging the legality of the government's action, arguing that it violates sections 38 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guarantee freedom of religion and protection from discrimination.

The claimants seek a declaration that the exclusive handover of public schools to the Catholic Mission, without due consultation with Muslim stakeholders or other denominations, is unconstitutional and undermines Nigeria's secular character.

They listed the affected schools as St. Maria Goretti Girls Grammar School, Benin City; Annunciation Catholic College, Irrua; St. Angela's Girls Grammar School, Uzairue; and Obaseki Primary School, Benin City.

The group is also contesting the planned transfer of 36 additional public schools to the Catholic Mission, describing it as discriminatory and lacking legislative approval.

In addition, EMGG is seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the state government and its agents from further handing over or attempting to hand over any public school to a religious organisation without due process and equal treatment of all faiths.

At the hearing, counsel to the defendants informed the court that they had yet to file their response to the suit.

Justice Ovenseri Aghamieghen Otameri adjourned the case to December 9, 2025, for further hearing.