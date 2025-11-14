Ghana: Parliament Approves CJ

The Chief Justice (CJ) nominee and Acting CJ, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, was approved yesterday by Parliament after a heated vetting and debate on the Appointments Committee report on the floor of the House.

The Minority, during the debate on the Committee's report, rejected a voice vote and demanded a head count vote to determine the approval of the CJ nominee. After the head count vote, the Majority in Parliament obtained 163 votes, while the Minority obtained 69 votes.

However, the First Deputy Minority Whip, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, challenged the results of the head count and demanded for a division count, where members physically moved to different lobbies to be counted for or against a motion.

The demand by Alhaji Iddrisu was rejected by the Majority Leader in Parliament, Mr Mahama Ayariga, and subsequently overruled by the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, who indicated that it was unnecessary.

During the debate, the Minority cited ongoing court cases pending at the Supreme Court and the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) Court regarding the removal of Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, the former CJ. The Minority was of the view that approving the CJ nominee would have legal implications should the pending court cases regarding Justice Torkornoo be ruled in her favour.

However, the issues raised by the Minority were overruled by Mr Bagbin, who constantly urged them not to discuss them on the floor of Parliament during the debate.

Mr Bagbin further congratulated Justice Baffoe-Bonnie and encouraged him to ignore what had transpired throughout his vetting process and serve with integrity and transparency.

"I announce the approval of Justice Baffoe-Bonnie by Parliament under Article 114 (1) of the 1992 Constitution. I will like to take this opportunity to on behalf of the House, congratulate Justice Baffoe-Bonnie on his approval by Parliament. I urge the nominee to take whatever has happened right from the day of his nomination up to his prior approval by Parliament, into consideration in his tenure of office," Mr Bagbin said.

The Chairperson of the Appointments Committee and First Deputy Speaker, Mr Bernard Ahiafor, indicated that Justice Baffoe-Bonnie demonstrated outstanding competence during the vetting process that was held on Monday and was therefore qualified to head the judiciary arm of the government.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, who has served on the Supreme Court since 2008, is one of the country's long-serving justices and has contributed to several judicial rulings.