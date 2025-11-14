Nigeria: Jigawa Gov Named Nigerian Muslim Personality of the Year

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has been named the 2024/2025 Nigerian Muslim Personality of the Year by Muslim News Nigeria, the country's Islamic newspaper.

Announcing the award, the Publisher of Muslim News and convener of the #MNAwards, Alhaji Rasheed Abubakar, said the recognition followed a rigorous selection process that reviewed several outstanding Muslim personalities across the country.

Abubakar said Governor Namadi was chosen for his "unassuming leadership style and remarkable contributions to governance and the Islamic faith."

The Governor, who assumed office in 2023, has implemented a 12-point development blueprint -- the Greater Jigawa Initiative -- aimed at transforming the state's key sectors. Despite insecurity challenges in the Northwest, Jigawa remains one of the most peaceful states, a feat attributed to Namadi's proactive support for security agencies.

Abubakar also commended the Governor's support for Islam through mosque construction and renovation, Islamic education promotion, Hajj sponsorship, and assistance to scholars and religious bodies.

Past winners of the award include Sultan Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, and Prof. Isa Ali Pantami.

Other awardees in the 2024/2025 edition include Hajiya Halima Musa of NTA as Muslim Media Person of the Year; Prof. Abdurrazaq Alaro as Islamic Finance Person of the Year; and Dr. Maryam Jamila Ali as Health Person of the Year.

Also honoured were Prof. Yusuf Ali (SAN) as Legal Person of the Year; Lateef Adedimeji as Muslim Celebrity of the Year; Lotus Bank as Muslim-Owned Brand of the Year; and Alhaji Kunle Sanni for Lifetime Service to Islam.