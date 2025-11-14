Liberia: Pres. Boakai Makes New Appointments

Executive Mansion-November 5, 2025: In keeping with the authority vested in the President of the Republic, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., Tuesday evening made appointments in Government subject to confirmation where applicable.

The Appointments affect the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) Board of Directors, National Center for Coordination and Response, National Bureau of Concession among others. Mrs. Shoanna Cachelle Solomon is appointed member of the Board of Directors of the LAA, and

National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanism (NCCRM) has a new director in person of Mr. Arthur Bestman, while, Madam Sophie M.P. Reeves goes as Deputy Executive Director, the National Bureau of Concessions (NBC) is overtaken by Cllr. B. Rachell Yabah-Duobah, as Officer-in-Charge, and the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE) will be guided by Rev. Monen J. Duoe as Officer-in-Charge.

At the Judiciary Branch, President Boakai named, Cllr. Kuku Y. Dorbor, Judge, Criminal Court "E," 1st Judicial Circuit, Montserrado County.

According to the Executive Mansion, the appointments reflect President Boakai's continued commitment to strengthening governance institutions, promoting accountability, and ensuring effective service delivery across all sectors.

The President extends his best wishes to the newly appointed officials as they assume their respective duties in service to the nation.