Nigeria: Ibadan National Convention Sacrosanct, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the conduct of its National Convention on Saturday in Ibadan is sacrosanct.

The Chairman, 2025 National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) and Adamawa Gov. Umar Fintiri stated this while addressing journalists after the party's stakeholders meeting in Abuja.

The stakeholders who attended the meeting included members of the PDP Governors' Forum, National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees, among others.

"We've just come out of our critical stakeholders meeting where a lot of elaborate decisions were taken.

"I want to tell you here that we are going to Ibadan for our convention and the convention is sacrosanct," Fintiri said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting took place at the Bauchi State Governor's Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Some of the stakeholders sighted at the meeting were Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo, PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum, National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and former Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki.

Others are former Minister, Tanimu Turaki, who is the consensus candidate for the position of national chairman at the convention.

Also at the meeting were Senator representing Kogi Central, Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Chairman, PDP South-South Caretaker committee, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, among others. (NAN)