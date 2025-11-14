Nigeria: Tinubu Reappoints Buba Marwa As NDLEA Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has renewed the appointment of Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for another five-year term.

Marwa was first appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021, following his tenure as Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse from 2018 to December 2020.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Bayo Onanuga, the reappointment means the Adamawa-born former military officer will remain at the helm of the NDLEA until 2031.

A former military governor of Lagos and Borno States, Marwa is an alumnus of the Nigerian Military School and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1973, he served in various capacities, including Brigade Major of the 23 Armoured Brigade, Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to then Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Theophilus Danjuma, and Registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Marwa also held diplomatic defence roles, serving as Deputy Defence Adviser at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, D.C., and later as Defence Adviser to Nigeria's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

He holds two postgraduate degrees: a Master of Public and International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh (1983-85) and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University (1985-86).

Under his leadership, the NDLEA has recorded major breakthroughs, including the arrest of over 73,000 drug traffickers and dealers, as well as the seizure of more than 15 million kilogrammes of various illicit drugs. The agency has also intensified nationwide campaigns against drug abuse.

"Your reappointment is a vote of confidence in your onerous efforts to rid our country of the menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse. I urge you not to relent in tracking the merchants of hard drugs who are out to destroy our people, especially the young ones," President Tinubu said.