Nigeria: 2025 Utme - JAMB Submits Documents to Reps Committee for Probe

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has submitted all documents requested by the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies, marking a major step in the ongoing probe into the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) crisis.

The documents were tendered during the committee's sitting at the National Assembly in Abuja.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Oboku Oforji, recalled that the investigation stemmed from a resolution of the House following a motion of urgent public importance adopted on May 15, 2025.

He said the probe is aimed at addressing the widespread challenges recorded during the 2025 UTME and to push for the establishment of at least one Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre in each of the 774 local government areas across the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Oforji said the committee would scrutinise JAMB's implementation of its budget and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from 2023 to date, evidence of remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) and the board's bank statements for the same period.

He stressed that the exercise is not a witch-hunt but a constitutional oversight duty.

"We encourage all agencies to fully cooperate by responding to document requests and participating in our briefings. This cooperation is crucial for us to carry out our duties effectively as a Parliament," Oforji said.

The committee chairman, however, expressed displeasure over the conduct of JAMB officials during an earlier sitting, when a team led by Mr. Muftau Bello walked out after being asked to introduce themselves.

"We condemn the action of the Board's officials led by Mr. Muftau Bello on October 29, 2025. We will not allow ministries or agencies intimidate or show disrespect to the Parliament," he warned, adding that Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution empower lawmakers to conduct oversight on ministries and agencies.

Oforji acknowledged the receipt of JAMB's submissions and assured that the documents would be thoroughly reviewed.

Speaking at the sitting, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, apologised for the incident and distanced himself from the conduct of the officials involved.

"As someone who has served this country in various capacities, I have enormous respect for authorities, especially the Parliament. I would not do or allow anything that undermines its authority," Oloyede said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He confirmed that all documents demanded by the committee had been fully submitted.

The committee is expected to reconvene after examining the submissions.