Nigeria: Edo Unity League Urges Tinubu to Intervene in Mowaa Controversy

The Edo Unity League has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the growing controversies surrounding the Museum of West African Arts (MOWAA) in Benin City, warning that the situation could damage Nigeria's international reputation and discourage foreign investments.

In a letter dated November 12 and signed by Prof. Akenuwa J. Obarogie, Coordinator General of the Edo Unity League Worldwide, and Dr. Clinton Odion Omozokpia, the group said it was "appalled" by the "degrading scenarios" unfolding around the world-class museum project.

The organisation described MOWAA as a non-profit heritage centre with the potential to reposition Nigeria as a major hub for arts, culture, and tourism in Africa.

The group noted that the tensions surrounding the museum could undermine President Tinubu's efforts to attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), especially in the creative and tourism sectors. It therefore urged all parties involved in the dispute to exercise restraint while the Federal Government's investigation committee uncovers the facts.

According to the Edo Unity League, the controversy is being closely monitored by the European Union and other international stakeholders who have invested heavily in the heritage project. It warned that unchecked conflict could embolden "naysayers" and create an atmosphere capable of scaring foreign investors away.

The organisation appealed to President Tinubu to take steps that would restore confidence in his administration and safeguard Nigeria's image globally. It also reaffirmed its support for all efforts aimed at promoting peace and harmony in the arts and tourism ecosystem.

The letter concluded with a prayer for wisdom for the President as he navigates the matter.